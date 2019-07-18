NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that exemplifies timeless glamour, announces that its capsule 2019 Swimwear & Cover-Up Launch Collection, is finally available exclusively online at the new Badgley Mischka Digital Flagship store. www.badgleymischka.com. Quantities are extremely limited, thus providing exclusivity for its loyal customer.

What : Badgley Mischka Swimwear Launch Collection Available Now



When : July 18, 2019



Where : www.badgleymischka.com

Selected images can be downloaded here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jn1zhrk0iwzrg21/AAClKuWIRW-vBu2pp9pwkP3da?dl=0

The Badgley Mischka Swimwear Collection debuts with elegant couture design and classic silhouettes, infused with the brand's signature details, such as exquisite beaded accents and expert draping to deliver absolutely show-stopping Instagram worthy waterside looks.

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com

Contact:

Rob Caldwell, Vice President of Communications

rcaldwell@badgleymischka.com

SOURCE Badgley Mischka

