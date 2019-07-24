Badgley Mischka Unveils The Brand's Fall 2019 Campaign Images

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka is pleased to unveil the brand's fall 2019 campaign images, photographed by Dennis Golonka on June 6, 2019 at a private location in Ossining, New York.

For their latest collection, iconic fashion design duo Mark Badgley and James Mischka infuse their inspiration of WWII "Post War Glamour" into a strong palette of forest greens, rich blues, elegant grays and striking metallics. The images in the fall 2019 campaign exude the timeless elegance and glamour that the brand is known for while illustrating an intriguing narrative of a day-in-the-life of a modern post-war family. Each photograph tells a part of the story in which the Badgley Mischka fall 2019 collection plays a pivotal role.

What : Badgley Mischka Fall 2019 campaign images



When : June 6, 2019



Where : Private Location, Ossining, New York



Who: Mark Badgley and James Mischka, Designers/Creative Directors





Dennis Golonka, Photographer





Mark Grgurich, Cinematographer





Matthew Gilbertson, Behind-the-Scenes

Photo & Video





Peter Gray, Hair Stylist





William Murphy, Makeup Artist





Chris Benns, Wardrobe Stylist





Kevin Hertzog, Prop Stylist





Maria Borges, Model





Filip Wolfe, Model





Maya Johnson, Child Model

Campaign images, film and behind-the-scenes video can be downloaded here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jeftnqfllmk24pr/AAB7nG1X234nQF7OtkTr2ytka?dl=0

(Images and videos courtesy of Badgley Mischka):

YOUR COVERAGE IS INVITED

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com

Contact:

Rob Caldwell, Vice President of Communications

rcaldwell@badgleymischka.com

SOURCE Badgley Mischka

Related Links

http://www.badgleymischka.com/

