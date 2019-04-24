Badgley Mischka's Instagram Series "Q & A With M & J" Series Now Live

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that exemplifies timeless glamour, announces the launch of their first episode of the latest interactive social media campaign: "Q & A with M & J." Designers and cofounders of the American luxury lifestyle brand Badgley Mischka, Mark Badgley and James Mischka, bring their style and fashion tips all with their own keen humor and perhaps a few office shenanigans.

"For years, the principle role of a designer was to design. With the advent of social media, there is the added dimension of personality. We have been harboring this X-Factor, and now, as we celebrate our 30th Anniversary as a brand, it's time the world comes to know the boys behind the label." says Badgley Mischka president, Christine Currence. "Whether it's asking style advice on decoding a wedding dress code, or stocking your closet with timeless pieces, to learning about the latest adventures of their pets, there is a lot for the audience to uncover. We're excited to start a conversation."

Mark Badgley and James Mischka, who are also married, have a legendary eye for glamour and are also known to keep employees at their NYC headquarters endlessly entertained with their witty antics and sense of fun.

"We have approached creating a series for social media as we would do with any other Badgley Mischka endeavor, ensuring the quality is of a high standard with a touch of whimsical comedy to enhance the interactive viewing experience," said Mark Badgley, Co-founder and Design Director, Badgley Mischka. "We don't want our "Q & A with M & J" to get lost in the huge amount of video content already available. We are proud to have a new medium to engage directly with our friends and fans," added James Mischka, Co-founder and Design Director, Badgley Mischka.

Filmed wherever the bi-costal couple happens to be at the moment: at an equestrian event in Wellington, FL, in their corporate headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, or in their West Hollywood flagship store, the series will be posted to the brand's Instagram channel, @BadgleyMischka.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwkSIN1ljsv/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=l2zcfivubat6

Over the past thirty years, Badgley Mischka has flourished into a true lifestyle brand recognizable worldwide. To date, the Badgley Mischka brand includes multiple product categories such as Eveningwear, Day Dresses, Sportswear, Outerwear, Bridal, Swimwear, Footwear, Handbags, Eyewear, Timepieces and Jewelry. Mark Badgley and James Mischka' s timeless designs appeal to a wide range of fashionable women including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Underwood. Badgley Mischka is sold in the most prestigious stores in the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods and Harvey Nichols in addition to the Badgley Mischka flagship boutique in Los Angeles. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com

