Badii Group Private Wealth Management has been honored with the "2023 Best of Southlake Award"

Badii Group Private Wealth Management

02 Nov, 2023, 11:11 ET

Southlake Award Program Honors the Achievement

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk Badii and his investment firm Badii Group Private Wealth Management have won the 2023 Best of Southlake Award in the Investment Management category for the second year in a row from the Southlake Award Program.

Kirk Badii, CEO of Badii Group Private Wealth Management
Badii Group wins the 2023 Best of Southlake Award in the Investment Management category
Every year, the Southlake Award Program recognizes companies that have excelled in marketing within their local community and business category. These companies are known for their exceptional service to their customers and their contributions to the community. They help to enhance the positive image of small businesses and make the Southlake area a great place to live, work, and play.

Badii Group Private Wealth Management is an independent firm that specializes in managing the wealth of high-net-worth individuals and families. The founder, Kirk Badii, who is a resident of Westlake, has vast experience in working closely with accomplished clients to create tailored solutions that safeguard their assets and increase their investments. As a leading private wealth manager, Badii Group is committed to providing personalized services to its clients.

At Badii Group, there are no salespeople, only a support system. Their approach is unique and revolves around building connections with their clients. They focus on developing intimate relationships that help them create personalized financial plans based on the individual and not just products. Badii Group caters to a diverse clientele, from entrepreneurs who have sold their privately-held companies to professional sports team owners, well-known Fortune 100 CEOs, and business owners. They understand that their clients are used to a six-star lifestyle, and they aim to provide the same level of service. Quality is more important than quantity, prioritizing their clients over anything else. So, when you work with Badii Group, you are not just another number or a portfolio but their top priority.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2023 Southlake Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Southlake Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Southlake Award Program

The Southlake Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Southlake area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Southlake Award Program was established to recognize our community's best local businesses. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

