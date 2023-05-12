Badii Group Private Wealth Management Receives 2023 Best of Southlake Award

Southlake Award Program Honors the Achievement

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk Badii and his boutique investment firm Badii Group Private Wealth Management have been selected for the second consecutive year as the 2023 Best of Southlake Award in the Investment Service category by the Southlake Award Program.

Kirk Badii, Founder of Badii Group Private Wealth Management

Each year, the Southlake Award Program identifies companies we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These local companies enhance small businesses' positive image through service to their customers and our community. In addition, these exceptional companies help make the Southlake area a great place to live, work and play.

Badii Group Private Wealth Management is an independent wealth management firm with the privilege of working with high-net-worth individuals and families. As a premier private wealth manager, Westlake resident and founder Kirk Badii has extensive experience working closely with well-achieved clients to create customized solutions to protect their assets and grow their investments.

At Badii Group, you will not find salespeople - you will find a support system. They do things differently and focus on finding clients they can connect with. From there, they form intimate relationships that nurture equally personal financial plans - plans based on the person, not a product. From entrepreneurs who have sold their privately-held companies to professional sports team owners, well-known Fortune 100 CEOs, or those currently operating a business, Badii Group knows their clients are accustomed to a six-star lifestyle. That is why six-star service is their standard. Their extensive experience has taught them that quality of service comes before the quantity of their clients. So, to them, you're not just a number or another portfolio - you're their priority.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2023 Southlake Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Southlake Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Southlake Award Program

The Southlake Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Southlake area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Southlake Award Program was established to recognize our community's best local businesses. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

SOURCE: Southlake Award Program

SOURCE Badii Group Private Wealth Management