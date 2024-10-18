Badlands Ranch, Katherine Heigl's Premium Dog Nutrition Brand Launches Superfood Complete Wild Fish & Turkey Formula

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Wild Fish & Turkey Air-Dried Dog Food Supports Your Dog's Healthy Digestion and Overall Wellness

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch ™, an ultra-premium dog nutrition brand by Emmy-winning actress and animal advocate, Katherine Heigl, announces the launch of Superfood Complete Wild Fish & Turkey . This premium air-dried food is the latest to join the lineup of the brand's popular, award-winning air-dried dog food, which already includes Superfood Complete Beef, Superfood Complete Chicken, and Superfood Complete Lamb & Venison, with millions of bags sold worldwide.

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Wild Fish & Turkey is packed with some of the most wholesome and beneficial foods on Earth, featuring premium whitefish and turkey, nutrient-dense organs, heart-healthy salmon, and a variety of gut-healthy vegetables and fruits. These carefully selected ingredients are cooked responsibly at low temperatures to deliver optimum nutrition with every bite. Superfood Complete contains no corn, soy, wheat, or unnecessary fillers.

Superfood Complete Wild Fish & Turkey is packed with some of the most wholesome and beneficial foods on Earth, featuring premium whitefish and turkey, nutrient-dense organs, heart-healthy salmon, and a variety of gut-healthy vegetables and fruits. These carefully selected ingredients are cooked responsibly at low temperatures to deliver optimum nutrition with every bite. Superfood Complete contains no corn, soy, wheat, or unnecessary fillers — it's all the good stuff your dog needs to thrive, with none of the bad.*

What is Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete?

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is an ultra-premium line of air-dried dog food formulated with high-quality proteins like responsibly raised beef, free-range chicken, grass-fed lamb and venison, and wild whitefish along with nutrient-dense organ meat, omega-packed salmon, gut-healthy vegetables, and Katherine's favorite canine-specific superfoods such as chia seeds and lion's mane mushroom. These nutrient-dense formulas help support your dog's digestion, energy, joints, muscles, and organs. Superfood Complete is an all-in-one nutrition package to support your dog's overall health.*

Superfood Complete is prepared using Badlands Ranch's "low and slow" cooking method which helps avoid harmful by-products that can be created as a result of high-heat cooking. Superfood Complete is made with a special air-drying process to preserve nutrition and quality. This ultra-premium dog food contains no preservatives or meat meal, helping your dog consume only healthy foods.

Key Ingredients of Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Wild Fish & Turkey

Key ingredients of Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Wild Fish & Turkey include the following: Whitefish, Turkey, Turkey Liver, Turkey Gizzard, Turkey Heart, Salmon, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Pumpkin, Carrots, Broccoli, Chia Seeds, Blueberry, Ginger, Turmeric, and Lion's Mane Mushroom.

How to Use Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete

When beginning to use Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete, it is important to transition your dog slowly to help their digestive system adapt. Badlands Ranch recommends slowly increasing the amount of Superfood Complete while decreasing the amount of their old food until their bowl is completely full of Superfood Complete. Follow the chart on the Badlands Ranch website here to make sure your dog has the smoothest transition to eating Superfood Complete. Badlands Ranch also recommends serving clean, fresh water with each meal. If your dog has trouble chewing, Superfood Complete can be ground up into smaller bits in a blender or food processor.

Where to Purchase Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete can be purchased at www.badlandsranch.com for the price of $59.95 per bag. Badlands Ranch provides free shipping on U.S. orders over $50 and a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Badlands Ranch

Founded by Katherine Heigl in collaboration with animal nutritionists, Badlands Ranch is an ultra-premium pet nutrition brand that provides carefully crafted pet food, treats, and supplements for optimal canine health. Badlands Ranch products are created using the highest quality safety standards and cooking practices to ensure maximum freshness and nutritional content. Each ingredient is hand-selected to support your dog's skin and coat, digestion, immune system, energy, and a well-balanced overall diet. Badlands Ranch partners with Katherine and Nancy Heigl's non-profit, the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which works tirelessly to reduce animal cruelty and overpopulation by supporting adoption, spay/neuter programs, and pet care education. Currently, the brand offers dog food, treats, and supplements. To learn more about Badlands Ranch visit www.badlandsranch.com , @BadlandsRanchPets on Instagram and Facebook , Youtube , @BadlandsPets on Tiktok, and @BadlandsPets on Twitter.

About Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl is an award-winning actress, producer, and long-time animal advocate. She is best known for her starring roles in the feature films "Knocked Up", "27 Dresses" and "The Ugly Truth", and for her portrayal of Dr. Isobel 'Izzie' Stevens in the renowned ABC television medical drama "Grey's Anatomy", earning her an Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations.

Alongside her mother Nancy Heigl, Katherine co-founded the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation in 2008 with the goal of ending animal cruelty, neglect, and abuse. The non-profit organization has since rescued over 8,000 dogs from high-kill shelters and funded 25,000 spay and neuter surgeries. Katherine also works closely with children's groups and charities to raise awareness of adoption and fostering and is dedicated to promoting the importance of organ and tissue donation. For more about Katherine Heigl's latest news, follow @KatherineHeigl .

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

Media Contact

Dana Lewis

[email protected]

SOURCE Badlands Ranch