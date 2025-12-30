Badlands Ranch Reveals the Smartest Ways Pet Parents Can Save Big on Their Dog's Favorite Superfood Complete Formulas

Save on Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete With Member Pricing and Automatic Delivery Options

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch ® the premium pet-nutrition company founded by actress Katherine Heigl, known for its best-selling air-dried dog food Superfood Complete™ , is highlighting its most convenient (and most affordable) ways for pet parents to keep their dogs thriving, while also keeping more money in their wallets.

Superfood Complete is Badlands Ranch’s best-selling air-dried dog food, crafted to support smooth digestion, energy levels, skin & coat health, and overall wellness. Winner of the Pet Innovation Awards' Dog Food Grain-Free Product of the Year, Superfood Complete utilizes responsibly sourced proteins, nutrient-dense organ meats, and a diverse array of gut-supportive fruits and vegetables, all air-dried at low temperatures to preserve vital nutrients.

Superfood Complete, one of the fastest-growing premium dog foods in the U.S., combines air-dried nutrition with 34 powerful superfood ingredients. Now, Badlands Ranch is featuring two major ways to save: Subscribe & Save and the FREE Badlands Ranch Account , giving pet families unprecedented access to exclusive discounts and members-only perks.

Badlands Ranch Subscribe & Save

Badlands Ranch savings program: Subscribe & Save is one of the smartest way for dog parents to lock in the absolute lowest prices on Superfood Complete, treats, and supplements.

Top Subscriber Perks Include:

Exclusive Members-Only Pricing: Get Superfood Complete for as low as $35.95 per bag (savings of $24 per bag).

Automatic Monthly Deliveries: Your dog's must-have nutrition arrives on schedule, without you lifting a finger.

Reserved Inventory for Subscribers: Even when a product is sold out to the general public, our dedicated inventory system for subscribers can ensure your pup is never without their favorite food.

Flexible Delivery Options: Skip a month anytime without losing your benefits.

With Subscribe & Save, pet parents never have to worry about running out of their dog's beloved nutritious meals. It's the ultimate blend of convenience and savings, and it's only available to members with a FREE Badlands Ranch Account.

Join the Free Badlands Ranch Account

Creating a FREE Badlands Ranch Account unlocks an additional layer of exclusive savings, including an extra 10% off future subscription orders.

Your Badlands Ranch Account Includes:

Members-only offers and private discounts

Ability to subscribe to products at the lowest prices on the site

Fast checkout with saved payment information

Track order history and manage deliveries

Reorder your dog's favorite formulas with ease

Exclusive perks across the Badlands Ranch website

How to Create a Free Account (in under 1 minute):

Visit the "Create Account" page and enter your name and email. Click the confirmation link sent to your inbox. Create your password. Log in and unlock savings across the entire site.

With an account + subscription, pet parents gain maximum savings, priority access to inventory, and the peace of mind that their dog's nutrition is always taken care of.

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete 24oz Bag Pricing Chart

# of Bags Regular Price Member Price (With

FREE Badlands

Ranch Account Total Savings with

Badlands Ranch

Account 1 bag $59.95 $39.95 Save $20 3 bags $170.85 $107.85 Save $63 6 bags $323.70 $203.70 Save $120 9 bags $458.77 $287.55 Save $171 12 bags $611.40 $383.40 Save $228

What is Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete?

Superfood Complete is Badlands Ranch's best-selling air-dried dog food, crafted to support smooth digestion, energy levels, skin & coat health, and overall wellness. Winner of the Pet Innovation Awards' Dog Food Grain-Free Product of the Year, Superfood Complete utilizes responsibly sourced proteins, nutrient-dense organ meats, and a diverse array of gut-supportive fruits and vegetables, all air-dried at low temperatures to preserve vital nutrients.

It's a premium, nutrient-rich formula designed to provide your dog with the benefits of raw feeding without the inconvenience, risks, or preparation time.

Key Benefits of Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete

Supports Smooth, Comfortable Digestion thanks to fiber-rich ingredients like pumpkin and sweet potato

Promotes Healthy Skin & Shiny Coat with omega-rich salmon and chia seeds

Helps Support Strong Muscles & Organs with high-quality beef, heart, and liver

Delivers Antioxidant Support through blueberries and other colorful fruits

Provides Noticeable Energy & Vitality with nutrient-dense organ meats and superfoods

Made Without Fillers: zero corn, soy, wheat, artificial preservatives, or "junk" ingredients

Gently Air-Dried for Maximum Nutrient Retention

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Beef Key Ingredients

87% Premium Animal Proteins - Superfood Complete features a powerhouse blend of beef, beef liver, beef heart, and wild-caught salmon, delivering high-quality protein to support strong muscles, healthy organs, and full-body vitality.

13% Fruits, Vegetables & Seeds - A nutrient-dense mix of pumpkin, sweet potato, chia seeds, cranberries, and blueberries provides prebiotic fiber for gut health and antioxidant support for a healthy immune system.

34 Powerful Superfood Ingredients - Every bite is packed with a curated blend of antioxidants, omega fatty acids, prebiotic fibers, vitamins, and minerals designed to help dogs thrive at any age.

Absolutely No Fillers - This air-dried dog food contains zero corn, soy, wheat, artificial flavors, or preservatives, only clean, whole-food ingredients your dog deserves.

Together, these ingredients support the benefits of Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete, which are:

Supports smooth, healthy digestion with fiber-rich pumpkin, sweet potato, and prebiotic superfoods.

Promotes strong muscles and organ health through high-quality animal proteins and nutrient-dense organ meats.

Supports immune health with antioxidant-rich ingredients like blueberries, chia seeds, and cranberries.

Encourages a shiny coat and healthy skin thanks to salmon- and seed-derived omega fatty acids.

Provides clean, whole-food nutrition with no corn, wheat, soy, fillers, or artificial additives.

Helps maintain steady energy and a healthy weight using nutrient-dense, low-glycemic superfoods.*

Other Flavors of Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete:

Badlands Ranch offers a full family of Superfood Complete recipes, each crafted with premium proteins, nutrient-dense organ meats, and powerful superfoods.

Superfood Complete Chicken - A savory, air-dried chicken recipe that's light, nutrient-rich, and ideal for dogs with beef sensitivities or picky eaters.

Superfood Complete Wild Fish & Turkey - Featuring wild-caught fish and lean turkey, this omega-packed blend supports skin, coat, brain health, and gentle digestion.

Superfood Complete Lamb & Venison - A rich, game-inspired formula perfect for sensitive stomachs, packed with iron, B vitamins, and easy-to-digest proteins.

Superfood Complete Bison & Beef - A hearty, high-protein blend featuring lean bison and beef for optimal strength, stamina, and overall vitality.

Superfood Complete Chicken & Sardine - A powerhouse combination of chicken, sardines, and omega-3s that supports joint health, mobility, and radiant skin & coat.

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete FAQ

Where can I purchase Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete? Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is sold exclusively on the official Badlands Ranch website , ensuring you always receive a fresh, authentic product straight from the source. Shopping online gives you access to every Superfood Complete recipe, one-time purchases, Subscribe & Save discounts, and fast home delivery, with no third-party markups or resellers.

What if my dog doesn't like Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete? Most dogs love the taste of Superfood Complete, but Badlands Ranch understands every pup is different. That's why every purchase is backed by a satisfaction guarantee. If your dog doesn't enjoy the food or it isn't the right fit, simply contact customer support for a refund of your purchase price (minus shipping). No stress, no hassle, just a commitment to your dog's health and happiness.

Is Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Worth Buying? Absolutely. With its gently air-dried, whole-food recipe, premium animal proteins, and powerful superfood ingredients, Superfood Complete delivers exceptional nutrition compared to many conventional dog foods. It supports healthy digestion, skin, coat, energy, and overall wellness, without cheap fillers, artificial additives, or high-heat processing. For pet parents who want to invest in long-term health and vitality, Superfood Complete is a top-tier choice.

How Do I Transition My Dog to Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete? To avoid digestive upset, transition your dog gradually. Begin by mixing a small amount of Superfood Complete with their current food, increasing the new food each day while reducing the old. Most dogs switch fully to Superfood Complete within 7–10 days. Because this formula is rich in whole-food nutrients, your dog may feel satisfied with smaller portions. Always provide plenty of fresh water at meals, and for dogs who struggle with chewing, the food can be ground for easier digestion. Follow the transition chart on the packaging or the official Badlands Ranch website for a smooth, successful switch.



About Badlands Ranch

Founded by Katherine Heigl, in collaboration with animal nutritionists, Badlands Ranch is an ultra-premium pet nutrition brand that provides carefully crafted pet food, treats, and supplements for optimal canine health. Badlands Ranch products are created using the highest quality, safety standards, and cooking practices to ensure maximum freshness and nutritional content. Each ingredient is hand-selected to support your dog's skin and coat, digestion, immune system, energy, and a well-balanced overall diet. Badlands Ranch currently offers dog food, treats, and supplements. To learn more about Badlands Ranch visit www.badlandsranch.com , @BadlandsRanchPets on Instagram and Facebook , Youtube , @BadlandsPets on TikTok, and @BadlandsPets on Twitter.

About Katherine Heigl

Founder of Badlands Ranch, Katherine Heigl, is an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress and producer. She is best known for her starring roles in the feature films "The Ugly Truth," "27 Dresses," and "Knocked Up," as well as her work on ABC's critically acclaimed drama "Grey's Anatomy." In the latest news, Heigl starred in and executive-produced the second season of the Netflix series "Firefly Lane," an adaptation of the best-selling novel by author Kristin Hannah. Heigl is married to singer-songwriter Josh Kelley, and together they live in Utah with their three children and Seven dogs. For the latest Katherine Heigl news, follow @katherineheigl on Instagram.

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

Media Contact

Dana Lewis

[email protected]

SOURCE Badlands Ranch