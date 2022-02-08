Badminton Apparel Sales to Reach a Valuation of US$ 33 billion by 2032 - Fact.MR Latest Study

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, global badminton apparel sales are estimated to exceed US$ 11.72 billion. Through 2032, the industry is expected to grow at a stunning 11% CAGR, attaining a worth of US$ 33 billion. The market grew 10.98% year over year in 2022 compared to 2021.

The badminton apparel market has seen tremendous growth in recent years, thanks to the sport's growing appeal in previously underserved areas like North America and Europe. Furthermore, increased female participation in developing countries has boosted sales of women's badminton clothing, enhancing revenue opportunities.

Gender inequalities are dissipating, increasing women's involvement in badminton in most parts of the world. As a result, sportswear companies have increased their production of women's badminton clothing. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), over 6 million people played badminton in 2019, with women accounting for 2.1% of the total.

As a result, key badminton apparel such as sports bras, female socks, female jerseys, shoes, and shorts are seeing a strong increase in sales. Growth is concentrated in key growing countries such as China, India, Africa, Brazil, and others, as these countries account for the majority of increased female participation in sporting events.

The badminton clothing market for women is also increasing significantly as a result of the new set of guidelines that have been established by sports associations for players to ensure appropriate presentation during play. Manufacturers have created apparel for women in the sports market that delivers 92% UV protection and avoids heat build-up during physical activity in response to rising market demand for UV-protective clothing that also prevents heat build-up during physical exercise.

China has risen to the top of the badminton world in recent years, with about 250 million players. According to statistics from 2018, badminton has become one of China's most popular sports. Because of the supposed health benefits, a large number of young athletes favor this sport. As a result, major badminton apparel producers are experiencing increased business opportunities across the country. Furthermore, rising popularity of badminton apparel has led to increase in sportswear market.

"Owing to the rising popularity of the sports and the increasing participation of women in the sport, the demand for natural fiber badminton apparel is increasing in the market, "says Fact.MR

Attributes Details Expected Market Value in 2022 US$ 11.72 Bn Forecasted Value in 2032 US$ 33.27 Bn Growth Rate (2022-2032) 11% CAGR

Key Takeaways:

By the end of 2022, the global badminton apparel industry is expected to be worth US$ 11.72 billion .

. Sales of top wear badminton apparel are expected to grow at an annual rate of 11% through 2032.

Natural fiber-based materials will account for 40% of overall badminton apparel revenue.

The United States will continue to dominate the badminton apparel market, with a 35% market share.

will continue to dominate the badminton apparel market, with a 35% market share. China will see a big increase, with a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2032.

will see a big increase, with a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2032. The United Kingdom will gain significant market share, with a revenue share of 32%.

Growth Drivers:

As people are becoming more health-conscious, interest in sports has increased considerably. Hence propelling the demand for badminton apparel.

Rising female participation in developing countries has spurred the sales of women's badminton apparel.

Competitive Landscape

To increase market penetration, major manufacturers are cooperating with sports teams from many countries.

In April 2021 , YONEX Co. Ltd. established a 5-year relationship with the Malaysia National Badminton Team, in which the firm will supply badminton equipment and apparel for the Malaysia Open, Malaysia Masters, and Malaysia International Challenge.

, YONEX Co. Ltd. established a 5-year relationship with the Malaysia National Badminton Team, in which the firm will supply badminton equipment and apparel for the Malaysia Open, Malaysia Masters, and Malaysia International Challenge. In March 2021 , Victor Rackets International Corporation extended its deal with Badminton Denmark (BD) to supply key badminton clothing and equipment, including jerseys to Team Denmark, for the next eight years.

Key players in the Badminton Apparel Market include:

Absolute Protech Sports (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Babolat

FELET International Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

FZ Forza

Li-Ning Company Limited

RSL International

Victor Rackets Industrial Corporation

Ruby Glamour Sdn. Bhd. ( Yang Yang )

) Yehlex (UK) & Apacs (UK)

YONEX Co. Ltd

More Valuable Insights on Badminton Apparel Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the badminton apparel market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the global badminton apparel market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product

Top Wear Badminton Apparel



Badminton Jackets





Badminton Sports Bras





Badminton Sweatshirts





Badminton Track Suits





Badminton T-Shirt & Tees



Bottom Wear Badminton Apparel



Badminton Pants & Trousers





Badminton Shorts & Tights





Badminton Skirts





Badminton Footwear





Others

By Material

Badminton Apparel Made from Natural Fabric



Badminton Apparel Made from Synthetic Fabric

By Distribution Channel

Online Badminton Apparel Sales



e-Commerce Websites



Company-owned Websites



Offline Badminton Apparel Sales



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Specialty Stores



Other Retail Stores

Key Questions Covered in Badminton Apparel Market Report

The report offers insight into the badminton apparel market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for badminton apparel market between 2022 and 2032.

Badminton apparel market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Badminton apparel market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

