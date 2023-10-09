BAE Systems' advanced projectile extends range of M109 Paladin

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

09 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems, in partnership with the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC), fired the XM1155-SC guided projectile the furthest distance an M109 Paladin has ever fired a guided projectile. The projectile successfully guided to and impacted the target area using GPS; demonstrating the added capability the round can deliver to the U.S. Army's current Howitzer fleet.

Continue Reading
BAE Systems, in partnership with the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center, fired the XM1155-SC guided projectile the furthest distance an M109 Paladin has ever fired a guided projectile. (Credit: U.S. Army)
BAE Systems, in partnership with the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center, fired the XM1155-SC guided projectile the furthest distance an M109 Paladin has ever fired a guided projectile. (Credit: U.S. Army)

The test at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona was conducted using a Modular Artillery Charge System (MACS) Zone 5, proving XM1155-SC's compatibility with current artillery systems.

"Our XM1155-SC solution adds additional capability to current and future U.S. Army artillery systems," said Brent Butcher, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems. "We're just getting started showing the advanced capabilities that this round brings to the warfighter. This projectile delivers a leap forward in performance and modernization. This successful firing and previous test results show that our concept is on-track to provide range and lethality overmatch to the U.S. Army brigade and division artillery units."

In December 2022, in partnership with the U.S. Army, BAE Systems held the first XM1155-SC test fire where the projectile was successfully fired from a 155 mm XM907E2 Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) test bed and impacted a fixed target beyond ranges previously demonstrated by other precision guided projectiles fired from the same type of cannon. The successful firing event occurred just 14 months after the company received an initial $14.8 million prototype development award in October 2021.

BAE Systems' concept for the U.S. Army's XM1155-SC program is an advanced, cannon-launched projectile under development for the defeat of fixed and moving targets in contested environments at more than double the range of existing cannon launched precision guided munitions. The concept was developed to penetrate and destroy adversary defenses through increased range, advanced guidance, lethality, and survivability. The projectile addresses the Army's modernization goals for a long-range precision fires munitions solution. 

BAE Systems is currently under contract to demonstrate navigation and control, networking, and payload technologies that enable precision fires at very long ranges for 155mm projectiles.

For more information, please contact:
Michelle Tiemeyer, BAE Systems
Mobile: +001 (717) 645-6553
[email protected]
www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

BAE Systems to keep F-22 Raptor electronic warfare mission systems ready and relevant

BAE Systems to keep F-22 Raptor electronic warfare mission systems ready and relevant

BAE Systems (LSE: BA) has received a five-year contract from Lockheed Martin to sustain the AN/ALR-94 advanced digital electronic warfare (EW) system ...
BAE Systems' joint venture Promoveo Solutions awarded Multiple Award Schedule contract to provide IT services to federal, state, and local governments

BAE Systems' joint venture Promoveo Solutions awarded Multiple Award Schedule contract to provide IT services to federal, state, and local governments

Promoveo Solutions JV LLC, a BAE Systems and Purisolve, Inc. joint venture (JV), has been awarded a contract on the U.S. General Services...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.