BAE Systems advances RH12™ Storefront with new radiation-hardened circuit technology for space community

RH12™ Storefront offers a one-stop-shop for new integrated circuits that withstand the harsh space environment

MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has added new capabilities to its next-generation, radiation-hardened 12 nanometer (nm) Storefront. The RH12™ Storefront is an advanced and accessible integrated circuit development capability with a vast technology library to support a wide range of space applications.

BAE Systems’ RH12™ Storefront offers one-stop-shop capabilities for the space community to withstand the harsh environment.

The Storefront enables the development of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) to execute critical missions in the most extreme and challenging conditions in space. Through simplified intellectual property (IP) licensing and proven ASIC design and manufacturing methods, the RH12 Storefront now allows customers to rapidly develop their own system-on-chip (SoC) 12nm designs with new features to meet those demands.

"Our RH12 Storefront provides a turnkey solution for customers requiring radiation-hardened 12 nanometer integrated circuits," said Joe Dziezynski, director of Space Systems at BAE Systems. "This approach uses commercial foundry technology for space missions, qualifying not only the library components but also the process for how each of those components are designed into customer integrated circuits. Customers now have a one-stop-shop for state-of-the-art microelectronics performance to complete their missions in the harsh space environment."

The IP cores, ranging from basic logic elements to complex processing and interface functions, comprise a comprehensive library of proven design elements readily available for use by Storefront customers. The smaller, lower power 12nm transistors provide higher function and performance, an important factor in space where resources are limited. BAE Systems applies its radiation-hardening and reliability enhancement techniques to circuit building blocks developed internally and licensed from third-party IP providers.

GlobalFoundries provides the commercial 12nm foundry manufacturing for the Storefront. IP based on technology from several providers including BAE Systems, Cadence, Rambus Inc., and Spectral Design and Test Inc. delivers new functionality with robust radiation protection. Advanced data conversion (analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog) capabilities and embedded field programmable gate array IP to program logic function after manufacturing are also being evaluated for Storefront integration.

The RH12 technology is already being utilized to develop application-specific standard products, such as radiation-hardened advanced processor SoCs and next-generation memory systems. BAE Systems provides design, qualification, and production services that give customers an accessible and flexible solution to build a competitive edge. As a platform-agnostic supplier, BAE Systems develops and produces high-reliability space electronics, from standard components and single-board computers to complete system payloads. These radiation-hardened solutions have enabled civil, commercial, and national security space missions for more than 50 years.

Work on the RH12 technology is performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is a Department of War Category 1A Microelectronics Trusted Source. The initial product development kit has been released, enabling alpha users to leverage the RH12 Storefront capabilities while IP components complete qualification.

