BAE Systems and Kongsberg sign teaming agreement for new platform situational awareness tool

The Integrated Combat Solution tool will give Warfighters the situational awareness they need for any mission, as well as options to respond to potential threats

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON:BA) has entered into a teaming agreement with Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace to bring Integrated Combat Solution (ICS) to the U.S. defense market. The transformational battlefield situational awareness tool for combat vehicles will provide the Warfighter with the capability to link and share video streams, metadata, target information, slew-to-cue commands, and much more, reducing the typical threat response speed from minutes to seconds. Together, with Kongsberg developing the ICS tool and BAE Systems integrating it onto combat vehicles, the companies will support technology upgrades through the product lifecycles.

Linking and sharing video, metadata, target information, slew-to-cue commands, etc. will shorten threat response time. Post this Executives from BAE Systems and Kongsberg signed a teaming agreement on Oct. 16, 2024, to bring a transformational battlefield situational awareness tool to the U.S. defense market for combat vehicles. Pictured L-R: Garrett Lacaillade and Andy Corea, BAE Systems; Kjetil R. Myhra and Jorgen Andreas, Kongsberg.

"The ability for troops to rapidly pass targeting information across the battlefield to other platforms and engage a target remotely is critical to their mission," Andy Corea, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business, said. "The combined talents of Kongsberg's innovation and expertise in remote weapon systems and our lead systems integration capability provides the Warfighter the opportunity to obtain fully integrated enhanced combat capability – helping them stay aware and unmatched in battle."

ICS is a tool that can be used across the U.S. Marine or U.S. Army's fleet of vehicles as a critical enabler of their mission. Built with an open-systems approach, ICS can be integrated on any battlefield platform equipped with a weapon system and on-board sensors – keeping troops aware and safer in the fight. ICS will give Warfighters more options to respond to potential threats, matching the rapid pace of warfare in the future. ICS uses an integrated network to link the sensors on different battlefield assets together, allowing command and control of weapon stations, turrets, jammers and other effectors from a single screen inside the vehicle.

"Together we will deliver ICS as a core enabler of modern warfare, providing all-domain visibility, command and control," said Kjetil Reiten Myhra, executive vice president defence systems, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace. "This force multiplier streamlines complicated threat responses, networking mobility platforms and other assets for increased combat capability."

The ICS capability has already been demonstrated on the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) and Armored Multi-Purpose vehicle platforms, and the combined team of BAE Systems and Kongsberg looks forward to the opportunity to provide it across the ground combat forces. The ICS system is also featured at the BAE Systems booth (#6041) at AUSA this week on the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) platform, further demonstrating the team's ability to integrate it on different combat vehicles.

For more information, please contact:

Vanessa Meier, BAE Systems

Mobile: +1 586 459 8429

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.