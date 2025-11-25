BAE Systems awarded $22 million U.S. Navy contract for Mk 41 Vertical Launch System canisters

BAE Systems continues manufacturing state-of-the-art missile launch canisters for the U.S. Navy surface ships

ABERDEEN, S.D., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) was awarded a $22 million contract by the U.S. Navy to produce missile canisters for the Mk 41 Vertical Launching Systems (VLS), with the total value potentially reaching $317 million if all options are exercised. This follows a contract award with a total value of $738 million for Mk 41 VLS missile launching canisters last July. These awards reflect BAE Systems' leading expertise in missile launch canisters for the U.S. Navy.

BAE Systems was awarded a $22 million contract by the U.S. Navy to produce missile canisters for the Mk 41 Vertical Launching Systems. (Credit: BAE Systems)

Under the contract, the company will also continue to manufacture Mk 29 missile canisters. These canisters are critical to the storage, shipment, and launch of missiles onboard U.S. Navy and allied ships.

"Missile canisters are the connective tissue between the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System and the various missiles that provide Sailors the capability needed to deter threats around the world," said Brent Butcher, vice president of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems. "These continued contract awards are a testament to the expertise of our workforce in Aberdeen. Their dedication to delivering high-quality missile canisters to the U.S. Navy and allied nations supports our customers in fulfilling their missions of keeping sea lanes open and free."

For more than 30 years, BAE Systems has designed, developed, produced, and supported all missile canisters used in Mk 41 and Mk 57 launching systems, including canisters that support Tomahawk, Standard Missile Variants, Evolved SeaSparrow, and Vertical Launched Anti-Submarine Rockets for the U.S. and 10 allied nations. The company continuously invests in the innovation and production of launching systems and new missile integration for Mk 41 VLS and the Adaptable Deck Launching System.

Work on the new contract will be performed at BAE Systems' main missile canister production facility in Aberdeen, South Dakota, with engineering and program support in Minneapolis.

For more information, please contact:

Darby Dame, BAE Systems

Mobile: +1 269 675 0273

[email protected]

http://www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.