BAE Systems awarded $347 million NERVE contract from NGA to modernize and sustain GEOINT library

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) awarded BAE Systems (LON: BA) a five-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity $347 million contract for NERVE, the National System for Geospatial-Intelligence (NSG) Enterprise Repository and Virtual Environment program. NERVE will modernize the NSG Consolidated Library (NCL), which includes expanding it from a physical data center to cloud-based data services.

The NCL is a centralized operational and systems framework that hosts geospatial intelligence (GEOINT). NERVE will take capabilities that have been on premise at physical locations and migrate them to a modern cloud-based software architecture. Regardless of location, this will enable NGA analysts to receive and make sense of vast amounts of information faster. NERVE will also provide new GEOINT capabilities and integrate sensors into the cloud-based content management system.

"This is an important upgrade for the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense due to the high volume of critical data that comes into the NSG workflow," said Meg Redlin, product line director for Mission Systems at BAE Systems. "NERVE allows that data to flow out at the rate needed to support predictive analytics and missions. It modernizes and sustains geospatial intelligence – getting it to the right users at the right time."

With more than 25 years of data analytics experience, BAE Systems delivers modernized operations, architectures, and services to the Intelligence Community. These products offer end-to-end capabilities that are intuitive, automated, and fully integrated with enterprise applications to dramatically improve mission effectiveness and enhance decision making for the NSG.

Work on NERVE will take place at BAE Systems' San Diego; Rome, New York; and Reston, Virginia, facilities, as well as NGA St. Louis and Washington sites. Major cloud deployments are ongoing and will continue through the period of performance.

