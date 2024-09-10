BAE Systems awarded $4 million from DARPA for tactical autonomy program

Artificial Intelligence Reinforcement (AIR) program to advance autonomous air combat

MERRIMACK, N.H., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems' (LON:BA) FAST Labs™ research and development organization a $4 million contract for Phase 1 of the Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements (AIR) program.

To overcome the fast-paced and uncertain environment that is inherent to air combat and presented a challenge for autonomous agents, the DARPA AIR program aims to advance dominant tactical autonomy for beyond visual range air combat missions. Autonomy solutions will be developed and demonstrated on F-16 testbeds.

BAE Systems will use machine learning to innovate simulation models of existing sensors, EW systems, and weapons.

"Generating reliable, consistent air combat performance requires a vast amount of data and rapid, robust testing cycles," said Michael Planer, scientist and principal investigator at BAE Systems' FAST Labs. "Using machine learning, we will train the models used to make dynamic decisions – ensuring that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) pilot is tested and trusted by human pilots."

Under the AIR contract, BAE Systems will use machine learning (ML) to innovate simulation models of existing sensors, electronic warfare systems, and weapons within dynamic and operationally representative environments. ML techniques will also capture the underlying physics of aerial maneuvers and systems. The company will then create the processes needed to rapidly design, test, and deliver future iterations of AIR software products.

Work on the AIR program, which is part of BAE Systems' autonomy portfolio, will take place in Arlington, Virginia and Burlington, Massachusetts.

