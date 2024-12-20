BAE Systems awarded $68 million in U.S. Army contracts for additional CATV production

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has been awarded $68 million in contracts to produce an additional 44 Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles (CATV) for the U.S. Army. The order includes a $48 million add-on to the existing full-rate production contract, awarded in August 2022, and a $20 million award for 2025 funding.

BAE Systems has been awarded $68 million in contracts to produce an additional 44 Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles (CATV) for the U.S. Army. (Credit: BAE Systems)
"The CATV provides a dynamic combination of mobility and flexibility to the U.S. Army enabling rapid response in all terrains," said Dean Medland, vice president of Sustainment & International at BAE Systems. "We are proud to support additional CATV production for the U.S. Army and are confident that the vehicle's go-anywhere ability and modular design will meet their future needs, allowing them to carry out a range of missions from military operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster response."

The CATV is part of the BvS10 family and is based on the unarmored Beowulf variant. The U.S. Army selected Beowulf in 2022 to replace the Bv206 for Arctic operations, providing a modernized ground platform solution for extended operations and force projection in the region.

Beowulf is a dual body amphibious vehicle, with the greatest tactical mobility of any vehicle of its class. It boasts proven technology, designed to provide total operational support where other vehicles cannot. It is based upon battle-proven driveline technologies that underpin the BvS10 family of vehicles currently in service worldwide. This outstanding pedigree offers reliability, durability, and high system availability.

Beowulf is built by BAE Systems Hägglunds in northern Sweden, adding firsthand experience in operating in an arctic environment.

