BAE Systems awarded contract to deliver 44 additional CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has been awarded a contract by the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) to deliver 44 additional CV90MkIIIC infantry fighting vehicles at a value of approximately $450 million including spares, support, logistics, and training. This builds upon a previous contract awarded in 2024 for 115 CV90s, taking the total of CV90MkIIICs for the Royal Danish Army to 159, and replaces the planned mid-life extension program for the existing CV9035DK fleet, reflecting Denmark's commitment to modernizing its military capabilities with the latest technology.

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract by the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation to deliver 44 additional CV90MkIIIC infantry fighting vehicles. (Credit: BAE Systems)

"The infantry fighting vehicle is an essential part of the combat power in the heavy brigade. It is therefore crucial that we acquire a consolidated fleet of vehicles as quickly as possible," said Commander of the Danish Army, Major General Peter Boysen in a press release from DALO. "With the decision to replace the current 44 IFV's with new ones, the Army will have 159 state-of-the-art infantry fighting vehicles by the end of 2030."

CV9035MkIIIC is built to the same standard as the latest CV90 mid-life upgrade program for the Netherlands. The vehicles will be equipped with the new CV90 turret, which provides a leap forward in design and functionality. The vehicle is built on years of combat-proven experience, continuous improvements, and data gathering from current CV90 users, and offers offering interoperability between nations.

"This order demonstrates the trust that the Danish Armed Forces have in the CV90's capabilities and our commitment to providing high-quality solutions that meet their evolving needs," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager at BAE Systems Hägglunds. "The CV9035MkIIIC will position Denmark at the forefront of modern defence by delivering new technology and seamless interoperability with allied nations."

BAE Systems' CV90 infantry fighting vehicles provide world-leading combat capability in the 20-38-ton class. It can integrate a wide range of weapon systems, providing all-target capability to land forces around the world. With a total of 1,900 vehicles ordered in 17 different variants, the CV90 has covered more than eight million kilometers. It has been selected by 10 European nations, eight of them NATO members, and has seen combat in Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as operations in Liberia.

For more information, please contact:

Ola Thorén, BAE Systems Hägglunds

Mobile: +46 708 335000

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.