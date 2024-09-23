BAE Systems begins integrating Mk 45 naval gun system onto HMS Glasgow

This is the first of eight planned installations of the Mk 45 with the Ammunition Handling System on the U.K. Royal Navy's Type 26 frigates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON:BA) has begun integrating the Mk 45 naval gun system onto HMS Glasgow, the first of eight Type 26 frigates being constructed for the U.K. Royal Navy. This is the first installation of the Mk 45 and its Ammunition Handling System (AHS) on a Type 26 and represents a major milestone for the program, with installations planned for all ships in the class.

"Integrating the Mk 45 AHS onto HMS Glasgow sets an important foundation of firepower and ammunition readiness for the Royal Navy's Type 26 frigates," said Brent Butcher, vice president of weapon systems at BAE Systems. "This installation has laid the groundwork to ensure the Royal Navy's most advanced frigates have the cutting-edge capabilities they require."

The Mk 45 gun system combines the 5-inch, 62-caliber Mk 45 Mod 4A naval gun with a fully automated AHS. The AHS automatically reloads the Mk 45 gun in all sea states, increasing Sailor safety, reducing crewing requirements, and providing reliable reloading performance. The Mk 45 AHS can manage all 5-inch munitions currently in service.

BAE Systems was awarded a $219 million contract in February 2023 to equip the next batch of the U.K. Royal Navy's Type 26 frigates with the Mk 45 and AHS. The system has also been selected by the Australian Navy for its Hunter Class frigates, which are based on the Type 26 design. Engineering and program support for the program occurs at BAE Systems' Minneapolis, Minnesota facility with production at the Louisville, Kentucky facility.

