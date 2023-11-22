BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business awarded 17 Supplier of the Year awards and 60 medals at its fifth annual Partner2Win supplier symposium

YORK, Penn., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business named Leading Technology Composites, Inc. as Supplier of the Year for its delivery of quality products in the midst of an ever-changing environment at the 2023 Partner2Win Supplier Symposium.

The Partner2Win program recognizes suppliers who prioritize quality and provide innovative solutions to problems in order to best support our warfighters. Along with Suppliers of the Year, the business also awarded Partner2Win medals to top suppliers for their commitment to operational excellence.

Representatives from Leading Technology Composites, Inc. standing with their Combat Mission Systems Supplier of the Year award. (Credit: BAE Systems)
"Through our supply base, we are able to continue delivering the combat capability that is essential in both current and future environments," said Marc Casseres, vice president of operations for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business. "Our suppliers' commitment to delivering quality materials to our ground and amphibious vehicle and maritime systems production lines across the U.S. supports our mission to enable reunions between service members and their loved ones." 

To view the full list of awardees and more information about doing business with the company, please visit BAE Systems' Supplier Symposium website.

