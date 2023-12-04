BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business awards Taylor Devices, Inc. 'Partner2Win' gold medallion at its fifth annual 'Partner2Win' supplier symposium

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. received a BAE Systems Partner2Win Gold medallion on November 14, 2023, for their exceptional performance and commitment to operational excellence. Their contributions to supply chain success helped BAE Systems ensure quality deliveries to customers.

The Partner2Win program recognizes suppliers for their success in the areas of operations, quality and procurement. As part of the program, BAE Systems maintains a close relationship with suppliers and creates an environment to share best practices, learnings and innovative solutions to problems. All suppliers awarded this year went above and beyond the call of duty to create the highest quality products for service men and women.

"Through our supply base, we are able to continue delivering the combat capability that is essential in both current and future environments," said Marc Casseres, vice president of operations for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business. "Our suppliers' commitment to delivering quality materials to our ground and amphibious vehicle and maritime systems production lines across the U.S. supports our mission to enable reunions between service members and their loved ones."

Learn more about BAE Systems Partner2Win Supplier Symposium here.

About BAE Systems:

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About Taylor Devices, Inc.

Taylor Devices is the world leader in innovative shock and vibration solutions since 1955. Now in its 7th decade as a supplier of critical damping and shock isolation components, Taylor Devices is a trusted collaborative supplier for major space and defense programs including space vehicles, aircraft and landing gear, launch pads, satellites, weapon systems, navigation systems, and various modern structures throughout the world. Energy management solutions include precise-positioning shock isolation, elastomeric and hydro-pneumatic spring-damping, high-capacity fluidic damping, actuation and rate control, and precision machined spring solutions. Headquartered in North Tonawanda, NY, Taylor Devices is an AS9100 certified company with its products made 100% in the USA.

