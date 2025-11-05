BAE Systems' Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator approved by U.S. Air Force

HUDSON, N.H., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems' (LON: BA) Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator (CCMCS) for the EA-37B electronic attack mission system has been approved for training by the U.S. Air Force and delivered to support interim fielding. The simulator provides realistic training and mission rehearsal for crews of the EA-37B, the U.S. Department of Defense's only long-range, stand-off, electromagnetic warfare jamming platform.

BAE Systems’ Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator for the EA-37B electronic attack mission system is approved for training by the U.S. Air Force. (BAE Systems)

Developed with Textron Systems Corporation, the CCMCS improves warfighter readiness by providing a high-fidelity, simulated tactical environment that replicates complex and dynamic scenarios they can encounter during real-world operations. It provides highly effective training in a safe, controlled environment that reduces the risk and cost of live-flight training.

"The Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator helps warfighters develop their expertise and maximize the effectiveness of the EA-37B, a critical mission system for dominating the electromagnetic spectrum," said Stephanie Fehling, director of Electronic Attack Solutions at BAE Systems. "We're driving warfighter readiness and helping EA-37B crews prepare for missions that require spectrum superiority."

The CCMCS provides the same controls, displays, and systems as the EA-37B aircraft. It provides crew members with essential training on electronic warfare operations, mission planning and execution, resource management, communication, decision-making, and teamwork. The simulator is available around the clock to support training and mission rehearsals, reducing stress on the EA-37B fleet and improving aircraft availability for operations.

The mission of the EA-37B is to disrupt adversaries' communication, radar, navigation systems, and air defenses, restricting enemy battlespace coordination and command and control capabilities. It serves as a force multiplier that increases the survivability and lethality of other allied forces.

BAE Systems produces the EA-37B mission system in Hudson, New Hampshire. For more information, visit www.baesystems.com/compasscall.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Daly, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-233-7636

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.