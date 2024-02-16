BAE Systems completes acquisition of Ball Aerospace

Ball Aerospace becomes new Space & Mission Systems business of BAE Systems, Inc.

LONDON and FALLS CHURCH, Va. and BROOMFIELD, Colo. , Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has now successfully completed the acquisition of Ball Aerospace from Ball Corporation. This acquisition adds market-leading space, science and defense capabilities to the company's portfolio of products and services through a new business called Space & Mission Systems.

This marks a significant milestone for the BAE Systems business, adding more than 5,200 U.S. employees who share a culture of mission-focused innovation and operational excellence.

Citigroup and Bank of America served as BAE Systems' financial advisors and KPMG served as accounting advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as transaction counsel, and Covington & Burling LLP served as CFIUS counsel for the transaction.

For more information, please contact:
Tim Paynter, BAE Systems
Mobile: 571-249-9499
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.