BAE Systems' Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System for F-15 aircraft completes operational testing

NASHUA, N.H., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force recently completed Initial Operational Test & Evaluation (IOT&E) of the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS), validating the game-changing capabilities BAE Systems' advanced system brings to the F-15. EPAWSS provides critical electronic warfare (EW) capabilities for the F-15E Strike Eagle and F-15EX Eagle II aircraft.

"Our close collaboration with the U.S. Air Force allows us to mature EPAWSS cognitive processing capabilities." Post this BAE Systems’ Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) for the F-15E Strike Eagle and F-15EX Eagle II aircraft completes Initial Operational Testing & Evaluation, validating the game-changing electronic warfare capabilities it brings to the U.S. Air Force. (Credit: BAE Systems)

"EPAWSS was designed for upgradeability and rapid capability insertion," said Amy Nesbitt, EPAWSS program manager at BAE Systems. "We're using agile software development to provide iterative upgrades to fielded EW systems—allowing our customers to defeat future electromagnetic threats."

EPAWSS provides instantaneous full-spectrum EW capabilities—including radar warning, geolocation, situational awareness, and self-protection. The system enables freedom of maneuver and deeper penetration into battlespaces protected by modern integrated air defense systems.

"EPAWSS is a leap in technology, improving the lethality and combat capabilities of the F-15E and F-15EX in contested, degraded environments against advanced threats," said Maj Bryant "Jager" Baum, EPAWSS Test Director for the Air Force Operational Test & Evaluation Center (AFOTEC). "EPAWSS has set the baseline for EW within the fighter community."

BAE Systems supported AFOTEC in executing EPAWSS IOT&E and is now in the process of producing and fielding one of the world's most advanced EW systems, improving the F-15's ability to conduct combat missions. The company is working closely with Boeing and the U.S. Air Force to enhance the system's discriminating EW capabilities, including the use of cognitive EW as demonstrated during the Northern Edge 2023 (NE23) large force exercise test event.

"Our close collaboration with the U.S. Air Force allows us to mature EPAWSS cognitive processing capabilities," said Chip Mosle, program director at BAE Systems. "By incrementally testing and fielding cognitive EW solutions to proven systems such as EPAWSS, we are enabling tactical spectrum overmatch against advanced threats that are unpredictable, evolving, and adaptable."

The NE23 event tested EPAWSS' ability to rapidly respond to previously unencountered electromagnetic threats. The tests challenged the system's ability to process in-mission sensor data, create exquisite techniques, and optimize waveforms in real time. Furthermore, the NE23 environment challenged the system to execute the tasks in a dense, unpredictable electromagnetic spectrum at a theater-exercise level.

BAE Systems executes the EPAWSS program at its facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire and Austin, Texas, actively producing EPAWSS hardware in support of F-15EX new-aircraft production and F-15E aircraft fleet modifications. For additional information about EPAWSS, visit http://www.baesystems.com/epawss.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Daly, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-233-7636

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.