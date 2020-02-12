BAE Systems has enhanced its Geospatial eXploitation Products™ Software with Industrial Intelligence Data provided by Industrial Info Resources, the World's Leading Provider of Global Industrial Market Intelligence (GMI)

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Info Resources (IIR), provider of worldwide, accurate, and continuously updated industrial facility and infrastructure intelligence and information, today announced that it is providing a global Industrial Intelligence database for integration into BAE Systems' Geospatial eXploitation Products™ (GXP®) software. Integrated as an image overlay, this database represents the collection, validation, and categorization of human-sourced industrial intelligence acquired over three decades from vital industries such as energy, materials, chemicals, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, as well as supporting infrastructure.

IIR's industrial intelligence data will be accessible in BAE Systems' GXP software solutions, which offer advanced geospatial intelligence through an unrivaled capacity for the discovery, exploitation, and dissemination of mission-critical geospatial and temporal data.

"The industrial, critical infrastructure, and construction project data from IIR are part of a key initiative to bring current content from many sources into our solutions for national security, disaster response, and personnel safety," said Janis McArthur, product development manager for analytics at BAE Systems.

Critical to the support of the security and intelligence communities, IIR's Global Industrial Intelligence data is acquired and updated daily to ensure analysts are reviewing timely and relevant information for accurate mission and directive support.

"IIR recognizes the increasingly complex challenge of global security and is excited to be collaborating with BAE Systems to develop the next generation of geospatial intelligence technology," noted Ed Lewis, Industrial Info Resources Inc. founder and CEO.

Stakeholders from warfighters to first responders will realize reduced intelligence cycles and more actionable situation assessments using BAE Systems' geospatial exploitation tools overlaid with the industrial intelligence database, which seamlessly augments imagery artifacts with accurate descriptions, notations, and tags.

About IIR

Industrial Info Resources (IIR) is the leading provider of global industrial intelligence specializing in heavy industrial processing, which includes Power, Oil & Gas Storage Terminals, Production Facilities, and Pipelines, Petroleum Refining, Chemical, and Manufacturing industries. For the past 35 years, IIR has been servicing industrial companies, financial institutions, and government agencies that depend on timely and accurate industrial intelligence to support their tactical and strategic business decisions.

IIR's data is maintained and updated daily using highly skilled research analysts across the world. The company's differentiating strength is its nine research centers located on five continents, performing direct research in 59 languages. IIR is known for its excellence in data quality and integrity based on world-class data-management expertise.

