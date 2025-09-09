BAE Systems opens new, state-of-the-art engineering facility in Minneapolis

The new facility will develop advanced capabilities to warfighters and attract top talent to Minnesota's workforce

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) officially opened a 247,000-square-foot engineering and product development facility in Maple Grove, Minnesota today. The new site serves as a critical innovation hub focused on engineering and product development for the U.S. military and its allies.

BAE Systems officially opened a 247,000-square-foot engineering and product development facility in Maple Grove, Minnesota. (Credit: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems' Minnesota facility features engineering labs to support the development and integration of new capabilities to drive future advancements. The site will allow the business to continue leading the design of naval guns, launching systems, advanced munitions, submarine components, and combat vehicles.

"Our new facility in Minneapolis demonstrates BAE Systems' commitment to strengthening our engineering workforce and developing products that protect men and women in uniform," said Jamie Hoyt, senior director of Engineering at BAE Systems. "This state-of-the-art engineering facility will serve as a center for collaboration and innovation and empowers our workforce to develop products that protect our servicemembers and contribute to our national defense."

This facility's core capabilities include:

A dedicated engineering lab designed for all specialties, including digital engineering

A modeling and simulation lab to facilitate product development

A system integration facility focused on strengthening current products and creating new ones

A product design center where employees, customers, and suppliers can collaborate and share knowledge on developing projects

A full-service prototyping lab with bays for the development of innovative future products

BAE Systems' operations in Minnesota date back to the 1940s, when its Fridley facility produced naval guns for the U.S. Navy during World War II. After more than 80 years, the new facility continues the company's legacy of service and commitment to the nation, as well as the state's talented and dedicated workforce.

BAE Systems and Opus broke ground on the new facility in April 2024. Construction was completed in August this year.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Eversden, BAE Systems

Mobile: 240-935-6345

[email protected]



www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.