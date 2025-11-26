BAE Systems receives $390 million to produce additional Bradley A4s for the U.S. Army

YORK, Pa., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army and BAE Systems (LON: BA) definitized a contract modification worth over $390 million to upgrade additional Bradley Fighting Vehicles for Soldiers. The order of enhanced, future-ready Bradley A4s will be delivered to the Army as the modern replacement to former variants, greatly improving lethality, survivability, and safety.

The U.S. Army and BAE Systems definitized a contract modification worth over $396 million to upgrade additional Bradley Fighting Vehicles. (Credit: BAE Systems)

"Lethality, performance and next-generation capability is what the Bradley A4 brings to the fight," said Bill Sheehy, Ground Maneuver product line director for BAE Systems. "It's critical that we continue upgrading Bradleys to the modern A4 configuration so that warfighters have the equipment they need to dominate. This award not only fuels our commitment to keep the Army and our allies ready for the fight, but it also ensures our U.S. manufacturing lines stay hot and ready for continued production."

The Bradley A4 is a critical, next-generation capability in the Army's Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) formation. Built with proven durability and commonality of design to reduce the logistics burden in the motorpool, the platform features digitized electronics for optimum situational awareness, network connectivity and communication within the ABCT, further increasing the ability to defeat any adversary no matter the terrain, temperature or threat.

Executed alongside a successful partnership with Red River Army Depot (RRAD), production and support efforts for the Bradley A4 take place across BAE Systems' robust U.S. defense industrial network including Aiken, South Carolina; Anniston, Alabama; Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and York, Pennsylvania. Work on this contract already underway, with first vehicle deliveries to be complete by October 2026.

