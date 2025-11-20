BAE Systems recognizes operational excellence and innovation partners at 'Partner2Win' supplier symposium

YORK, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business recently recognized more than 90 U.S. businesses during its seventh annual 'Partner2Win' supplier symposium. The event celebrated the innovative supply chain network that supports the company's efforts to deliver the highest quality combat vehicles and weapon systems to the U.S. military and its allies.

BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business recently recognized more than 90 U.S. businesses during its seventh annual ‘Partner2Win’ supplier symposium. (Credit: BAE Systems)

This year, Leading Technology Composites earned the highest honor of the night, receiving the overall Supplier of the Year Award. The company was founded in 1993 in and has been a key partner for over 15 years, providing components that support the manufacturing of combat vehicle programs.

"The strength of our supply network is these companies. They're more than just partners – they're an extension of our team," said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of Integrated Operations for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business. "Their innovation, reliability, and relentless commitment to excellence fuels our ability to deliver for warfighters. This event is our way of saying thank you and celebrating the power of what we deliver together."

A total of 92 companies were recognized as Suppliers of the Year and Medallion Award winners. The awards included:

Seventeen Supplier of the Year awards across various categories, recognizing top performers for their outstanding support and achievements

Seventy-five 'Partner2Win' medallion awards, honoring suppliers who achieved significant milestones: Forty-two Gold Medallion winners: 100% on-time delivery and quality Twenty Silver Medallion winners: 98% on-time delivery and 99.58% quality Thirteen Bronze Medallion winners: 96% on-time delivery and 99.55% quality



For more information on partnering with BAE Systems, please visit BAE Systems' supplier website.

For more information, please contact:

Laken Kilgore, BAE Systems

Mobile: 256-689-2073

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.