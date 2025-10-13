BAE Systems' Scorpio-XR extended range artillery projectile strikes a decisive blow

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

Oct 13, 2025, 09:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC) successfully tested the Scorpio-XR artillery projectile from a 155mm howitzer. With multiple shots significantly exceeding test objective requirements by guiding to and impacting the target, the tests demonstrated the compatibility of the Scorpio-XR rounds with 155mm 52-caliber Joint Ballistics Memorandum of Understanding howitzers. 

Continue Reading
BAE Systems and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center successfully tested the Scorpio-XR artillery projectile from a 155mm howitzer. (Credit: BAE Systems)
"We continue to push the boundaries of precision in long-range artillery systems and will continue to build on this success and explore the full potential of how this technology will impact the future of artillery systems," said Jason Casciotti, program director for Combat Systems Development at BAE Systems. "The successful demonstration of the Scorpio-XR rounds is a major achievement for the program, and we're proud of the progress we've made."

This major program milestone shows BAE Systems' ability to partner with the Army to advance guided-projectile technology to deliver key innovations at the round. When combined with advanced sensors, the Scorpio-XR will have the ability to achieve precision at ranges more than doubling existing cannon artillery munitions and improve lethality of division-level 155mm artillery weapon systems in contested environments.

Formerly referred to as the XM1155-SC, the advanced long-range precision fires munition is now known as Scorpio-XR – a name that reflects its enhanced capability, extended range, and lethality overmatch for the U.S. Army brigade and division artillery units. Previously, the Scorpio-XR has successfully guided to and engaged targets at record setting distances from a variety of 155mm artillery weapon systems ranging from 39-caliber up to 58-caliber.

For more information, please contact:

Vanessa Meier, BAE Systems
Mobile: +1 586 459 8429
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

