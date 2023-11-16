BAE Systems selected to enhance GPS technology on Eurofighter Typhoon

Typhoon will be the first international platform to receive the DIGAR upgrade 

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following successful activity to demonstrate functional compatibility and physical installation feasibility, BAE Systems Digital GPS Anti-jam Receiver (DIGAR™) has been selected to continue into the next phase of the Phase 4 Enhancements (P4E) capability program on the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. DIGAR will boost the protection of the aircraft from GPS signal jamming, spoofing, and Radio Frequency (RF) interference, so that pilots can execute their missions in the most heavily contested RF environments.

BAE Systems selected to enhance GPS technology on Eurofighter Typhoon. (Credit: BAE Systems)

DIGAR uses advanced antenna electronics, high-performance signal processing, and digital beamforming for significantly improved GPS signal reception and superior jamming immunity. These capabilities considerably increase the level of GPS jamming protection and are critical for combat aircraft as they maneuver through a contested battlespace. 

The fighter will also receive BAE Systems' new GEMVII-6 airborne digital GPS receiver which, when coupled with the DIGAR antenna electronics unit, enables the platform to conduct high-capability digital beamforming anti-jamming.

"Modern fighters require accurate positioning and navigation data for mission success in GPS contested environments," said Luke Bishop, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. "Our DIGAR antenna electronics and GEM VII GPS receivers are trusted to protect these vital platforms in GPS challenged environments to support mission success."

Eurofighter Typhoon is the backbone of combat air defense for the UK and a number of its key European and international allies. In service with nine nations, it provides 24/7, 365 days a year air security and is in the frontline operations including ongoing NATO air policing across Eastern Europe.

BAE Systems, as part of the four-nation Eurofighter consortium behind the aircraft, is continually investing in the Typhoon jet to maintain its cutting edge military capability.

In addition to Typhoon, DIGAR is also installed on the F-16, F-15, and other special-purpose aircraft in the U.S. such as air interdiction and force protection platforms, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Leveraging more than 40 years of GPS experience, BAE Systems' family of GPS products offer size, weight, and power characteristics suitable for a variety of applications, including handheld electronics, precision-guided munitions, unmanned aerial vehicles, vehicles, and aircraft.

Work on DIGAR and GEMVII takes place in BAE Systems' facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where the company has invested in a state-of-the-art 278,000-square-foot engineering and production center.

To learn more about BAE Systems' military GPS technology, visit: www.baesystems.com/en/product/gps-products.

