BAE Systems Selects Avathon's AI Platform to Improve Commercial Aviation Service Time

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avathon Industrial AI platform has been selected by BAE Systems, a leading aerospace and defense technology company, to ramp up throughput and improve turn-around-time of its maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations. Avathon's platform offering leverages proven AI innovation to alleviate the increasing strain caused from supply disruptions, maintenance complexity, and staffing challenges.

The company's proven AI solutions reduce sustainment costs by enabling customers to better prescribe maintenance actions, predict failures for capital-intensive assets, and improve the management of the supply network against sourcing, logistics, and obsolescence issues. Avathon's solutions also keep aging infrastructure up and running, while helping to pave the way for emerging innovations in AI.

"With Avathon's help, we are enhancing our journey integrating Machine Learning into our processes, allowing us to further accelerate productivity in our aftermarket servicing at scale," said Andrea Davis, senior director for customer support and services at BAE Systems.

Avathon's Industrial AI platform helps companies achieve higher asset and personnel utilization. The technology may also assist test engineers with recommendations on repair actions for failures observed on aftermarket products.

"Our commercial AI technologies have years of market maturity behind them – creating the ideal technological solution for maintenance of aging assets," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon. "We're creating a platform that will optimize operations across all time horizons – what's already built, what's being built, and what will be built – to give our customers the ability to plan, predict and prescribe well into the future."

About Avathon

Avathon , a leader in Industrial AI, extends the life of critical infrastructure while advancing the journey toward full autonomy. Avathon's Industrial AI platform empowers commercial and government customers with scalable, secure, and value-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and resilience across heavy industry.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems, Inc. and its nearly 41,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with approximately 100,000 employees worldwide. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

