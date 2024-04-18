BAE Systems selects Hanwha Defense USA for modernization project

RADFORD, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. (OSI) has selected Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA), the U.S. defense subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace in South Korea, to modernize an existing production building at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Aerial view of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Radford, Va. (Credit: BAE Systems)

"BAE Systems is fully committed to modernizing the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and furthering its support of the U.S. Army's requirements," said John Swift, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. "We are excited to collaborate with Hanwha Defense USA, as they will use their proven expertise to help us integrate advanced chemical processing capabilities into a manufacturing environment."

Modernization of World War II-era facilities is important for national security. As BAE Systems continues to deliver vital capabilities to the warfighter, the focus on improving the safety of the process remains. BAE Systems' legacy of modernizing while manufacturing, supported by HDUSA's past experience in energetics facilities, will result in a state-of-the-art process to manufacture propellants.

"The upgrade is based on technology and experience that Hanwha has already completed in their Korean energetics facilities," said John Kelly, president and CEO of HDUSA. "We look forward to implementing this upgrade at Radford and expanding our modernization collaboration with BAE Systems and the Army."

BAE Systems OSI has been the operating contractor of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant since 2012, and in December 2023, received the contract to continue operating the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee through 2035.

