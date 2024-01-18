BAE Systems sponsors Brush Mountain Park environmental project in Virginia's New River region

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

18 Jan, 2024, 13:01 ET

RADFORD, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. (OSI) sponsored the Brush Mountain Park project with the New River Land Trust, providing funding to create a new multi-use park trail. 

Continue Reading
Pictured: U.S. Army and BAE Systems leadership at Brush Mountain Park. From left to right: (Back) Chief Ray Meals, Pierre Franco, Commander LTC Adrien Humphreys, John Swift, Tom Yates. (Front) Rob Davie, Stephanie Chatagnier, Laura McLaughlin. (Credit: BAE Systems)
Pictured: U.S. Army and BAE Systems leadership at Brush Mountain Park. From left to right: (Back) Chief Ray Meals, Pierre Franco, Commander LTC Adrien Humphreys, John Swift, Tom Yates. (Front) Rob Davie, Stephanie Chatagnier, Laura McLaughlin. (Credit: BAE Systems)

"BAE Systems is an excited sponsor of this key environmental resource for the New River Valley community," said John Swift, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. "Employees at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant are looking forward to using the Brush Mountain trail to maintain a healthy work-life balance. It is part of our company's purpose to contribute to the prosperity of the community where we live and work."

The New River Land Trust is dedicated to protecting the farmland, forests, open spaces, and historic places in Virginia's New River region. The land trust has protected 57,000 acres, 27 miles of New River waterfront, and 758 acres of new parkland in Blacksburg, Virginia.

"We are thrilled to welcome BAE Systems as a supporter of the Brush Mountain Park," said John Eustis, executive director of the New River Land Trust. "The sponsorship supported the completion of a new section of the trail, and improved a popular existing trail at the Park's second property, Stonecutters Hollow. The Land Trust's conservation efforts would not be possible without support from the community, including the business sector. It is great to have BAE Systems, one of the region's largest employers, support conservation of and public access to ecologically and culturally important open space."

Brush Mountain Park contains more than 13 miles of trails and is visited by pedestrians on foot for hikes and runs, along with mountain bikers and horseback riders. Members of BAE Systems' leadership team and Radford Army Ammunition Plant Army staff attended a hike with Eustis to preview the sponsored trail.

"The employees of Radford Army Ammunition Plant are dedicated to giving back to our community," said Lieutenant Colonel Adrien Humphreys, Radford Army Ammunition Plant Commander. "The Army is deeply committed to environmental preservation and conservation efforts, and in collaboration with BAE Systems, this project allowed us to do just that."

The Brush Mountain Stonecutters Hollow project construction is complete and open for community use.

BAE Systems OSI has been the operating contractor of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant since 2012, and recently received the contract to continue operating the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee for the next 10 years.

For more information, please contact:
Laura McLaughlin, BAE Systems
Mobile: 571-867-1217
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

BAE Systems achieves AWS Migration Competency, accelerating digital transformation for national security missions

BAE Systems achieves AWS Migration Competency, accelerating digital transformation for national security missions

BAE Systems has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency, further solidifying its ability to harness digital transformation and...
BAE Systems delivers first production-ready ACV Command variant to U.S. Marine Corps

BAE Systems delivers first production-ready ACV Command variant to U.S. Marine Corps

BAE Systems delivered the first Amphibious Combat Vehicle Command and Control (ACV-C) variant under the full-rate production contract to the U.S....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.