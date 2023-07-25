BAE Systems to deliver next-generation digital Identification Friend or Foe interrogator for the U.S. Navy

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

Modernized design provides advanced capabilities to support mission success

GREENLAWN, N.Y., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LSE: BA) has received a $15 million contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver its next-generation digital interrogator for maritime vessels. The interrogator will have advanced capabilities—providing time-critical insights that reduce friendly fire incidents and support mission success in hostile environments.

Continue Reading
BAE Systems has received a $15 million contract to deliver the next-generation digital Identification Friend or Foe interrogator for the U.S. Navy. (Credit: BAE Systems)
BAE Systems has received a $15 million contract to deliver the next-generation digital Identification Friend or Foe interrogator for the U.S. Navy. (Credit: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems' modernized AN/UPX-50(C) Digital Interrogator will provide a common modular design and open system architecture. Its design enables the rapid integration of new technology within the existing footprint through software updates instead of hardware configuration.

"The flexibility of our design provides high performance without changes to existing fleet infrastructure – getting critical system updates to the warfighter faster," said Donna Linke-Klein, director of Tactical Systems at BAE Systems. "This investment will accommodate IFF technology growth for several decades to best equip the U.S. Navy in the evolving battlespace."

The AN/UPX-50(C) Digital Interrogator will serve the U.S. Navy fleet. It delivers high-performance, multi-function Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) solutions for air defense, weapon systems, air traffic control, and range instrumentation. Used for Mark XIIB IFF processing, including Mode 5 and Mode S, it provides secure and encrypted data exchange. It also includes a third receive channel for passive acquisition of Mode 5 Level 2 and Automatic Dependent Surveillance—Broadcast In, providing enhanced situational awareness for warfighters.

With more than 80 years of IFF experience, BAE Systems has delivered over 16,000 transponders, 1,500 interrogators, and 6,000 combined interrogator transponder systems for use on new and existing platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles, ships, and rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft.

Work on the upgraded AN/UPX-50(C) Digital IFF Interrogator will be performed at BAE Systems' state-of-the-art facility in Greenlawn, New York.

For more information, please contact:
Chelsey Campbell, BAE Systems     
Mobile: 603-484-3993
[email protected]
www.baesystems.com/US 
@BAESystemsInc 

NAVAIR Public Release 2023-513 Distribution Statement A - "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited"

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

BAE Systems unveils $1.9 billion economic impact of ground vehicle and weapon systems network

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.