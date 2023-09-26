BAE Systems to keep F-22 Raptor electronic warfare mission systems ready and relevant

Sustaining complex, high-performance EW systems to maintain U.S. air dominance

MERRIMACK, N.H., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LSE: BA) has received a five-year contract from Lockheed Martin to sustain the AN/ALR-94 advanced digital electronic warfare (EW) system for the F-22 Raptor. Under the contract, BAE Systems will continue to manage EW system repairs and upgrades, supplier logistics, test equipment maintenance, and provide depot-level spares and engineering support to maintain F-22 EW readiness and relevancy for today's air dominance mission.

As the original manufacturer of the complex AN/ALR-94 EW system, BAE Systems has provided life cycle management of the system since the program's inception. In collaboration with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force, BAE Systems delivers innovative, cost-effective EW mission system support, enabling the F-22 warfighter to execute critical missions in contested airspace.

"At BAE Systems, we are committed to delivering mission-critical capability to the warfighter when they need it most," said Dan Harrington, director of F-22 Programs at BAE Systems. "We're investing in sustainment excellence to keep Raptors and other platforms ready to engage modern threats and outpace our adversaries."

BAE Systems' proactive sustainment practices have consistently delivered high readiness rates and reduced life cycle costs. Recent investments in a new state-of-the-art F-22 repair facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire demonstrate the company's commitment to agile, cost-effective sustainment support.

The F-22 Raptor projects fifth-generation air dominance with a unique combination of long-range situational awareness, low observability, speed, agility, and lethality. The high-performance AN/ALR-94 system protects the Raptor with integrated radar warning, targeting support, and countermeasures – providing enhanced situational awareness and self-protection. The system helps pilots identify, monitor, analyze, and rapidly respond to potential threats, and enables mission success in signal-dense and contested environments.

BAE Systems is a world leader in electronic warfare, with more than 60 years of EW experience and more than 12,000 fielded tactical EW systems. Its skilled workforce has deep mission and product knowledge and its advanced technology dominates electromagnetic spectrum warfare.

