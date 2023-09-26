BAE Systems to keep F-22 Raptor electronic warfare mission systems ready and relevant

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

Sustaining complex, high-performance EW systems to maintain U.S. air dominance

MERRIMACK, N.H., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LSE: BA) has received a five-year contract from Lockheed Martin to sustain the AN/ALR-94 advanced digital electronic warfare (EW) system for the F-22 Raptor. Under the contract, BAE Systems will continue to manage EW system repairs and upgrades, supplier logistics, test equipment maintenance, and provide depot-level spares and engineering support to maintain F-22 EW readiness and relevancy for today's air dominance mission.

Continue Reading
BAE Systems has received a five-year contract to keep F-22 Raptor electronic warfare mission systems ready and relevant for today’s air dominance mission. (Credit: BAE Systems)
BAE Systems has received a five-year contract to keep F-22 Raptor electronic warfare mission systems ready and relevant for today’s air dominance mission. (Credit: BAE Systems)

As the original manufacturer of the complex AN/ALR-94 EW system, BAE Systems has provided life cycle management of the system since the program's inception. In collaboration with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force, BAE Systems delivers innovative, cost-effective EW mission system support, enabling the F-22 warfighter to execute critical missions in contested airspace.

"At BAE Systems, we are committed to delivering mission-critical capability to the warfighter when they need it most," said Dan Harrington, director of F-22 Programs at BAE Systems. "We're investing in sustainment excellence to keep Raptors and other platforms ready to engage modern threats and outpace our adversaries."

BAE Systems' proactive sustainment practices have consistently delivered high readiness rates and reduced life cycle costs. Recent investments in a new state-of-the-art F-22 repair facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire demonstrate the company's commitment to agile, cost-effective sustainment support.

The F-22 Raptor projects fifth-generation air dominance with a unique combination of long-range situational awareness, low observability, speed, agility, and lethality. The high-performance AN/ALR-94 system protects the Raptor with integrated radar warning, targeting support, and countermeasures – providing enhanced situational awareness and self-protection. The system helps pilots identify, monitor, analyze, and rapidly respond to potential threats, and enables mission success in signal-dense and contested environments.

BAE Systems is a world leader in electronic warfare, with more than 60 years of EW experience and more than 12,000 fielded tactical EW systems. Its skilled workforce has deep mission and product knowledge and its advanced technology dominates electromagnetic spectrum warfare.

Learn more about BAE Systems' EW technology: https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/productfamily/electronic-warfare.

For more information, please contact:
Mark Daly, BAE Systems
Mobile: 603-233-7636
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

BAE Systems' joint venture Promoveo Solutions awarded Multiple Award Schedule contract to provide IT services to federal, state, and local governments

BAE Systems introduces enhanced features for TWV640 thermal camera core

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.