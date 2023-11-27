BAE Systems to unveil cutting-edge innovations at NTSA I/ITSEC 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. and MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems will participate in the National Training & Simulation Association's (NTSA) Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2023. In support of this year's conference theme, "Sustaining a Global Force in a Digital World," BAE Systems will illustrate how it's driving innovation beyond boundaries and advancing its customers' most critical missions.

BAE Systems will participate in the National Training & Simulation Association’s Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) (Credit: The National Training & Simulation Association).
"Our goal is to continually evolve the landscape of military readiness by harnessing our robust ecosystem of industry-leading partners to improve our customers' readiness to act decisively when it matters most," said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Intelligence Solutions. "We are committed to enhancing global defense and security by spearheading the development and implementation of next-generation training and simulation solutions, and that commitment will be represented at this year's I/ITSEC."

Capabilities on display

At I/ITSEC 2023, BAE Systems and its partners will unveil an array of differentiating capabilities including:

  • Wargaming Solutions, featuring Pioneer™, a system that informs strategic decision-making processes.
  • Simulation & Training Solutions, presenting the latest advancements in next-generation training tools such as Project OdySSEy, and the Helicopter Door Gunner Digital Training System, which is supported by subsidiary Pitch Technologies.
  • ADAPT (Advanced Digital Analysis & Prototyping Testbed), a revolutionary system designed to transform data to advance our customers preparedness, enabling decision makers to predict, adapt, and win.

Briefings

In addition to the capabilities on display, BAE Systems will participate in several large-scale briefings at the Innovation Showcase and as a premier sponsor at the NTSA's Cyber Pavilion.

Date

Time

Topic

Location

Innovation Showcase

Monday, Nov. 27

5 p.m. ET

Matt Crozier, director of Advanced Technology Prototyping, 
will highlight how BAE Systems' ADAPT technology is
advancing customers' mission outcomes.

Booth #2588

Monday, Nov. 27

10:30 a.m. ET

Pitch Technologies to present at Tutorial Session 2: Live,
Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Interoperability 101.

W305AB

Monday, Nov. 27

10:30 a.m. ET

Pitch Technologies to present at Tutorial Session 4:
Introduction to HLA 4.

W306AB

NTSA's Cyber Pavilion - Premier Sponsor

Tuesday, Nov. 28

12 p.m. ET

Kyle Draisey, director, cyber and intelligence, and
Don Widener, chief technology officer, will participate
in a supply chain panel.

Booth #2870

Wednesday, Nov. 29

10 a.m. ET

Draisey will host a discussion entitled, "The Digital Quiver:
Harnessing Cyber Effects Modeling to Transform Military Planning."

Booth #2870

BAE Systems is also deeply involved in various collaboration activities throughout I/ITSEC 2023. Its subsidiary, Bohemia Interactive Solutions (BISim), will support the I/ITSEC 5k Run/Walk/Roll, benefiting the Tunnel to Towers foundation. Learn more about BISim's I/ITSEC participation here.

BAE Systems is dedicated to forging new connections, sharing expertise, and unveiling the latest advancements in defense and security technology at I/ITSEC 2023. Visit booth #871 to experience firsthand the future of military readiness and innovation. Learn more here: I/ITSEC 2023 | BAE Systems.

News Releases in Similar Topics

