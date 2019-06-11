Bae Vapes and the Lioness Vibrator Encourage Everyone to Puff Their Way to Pleasure

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis climax connection is officially here. Bae , the luxury vapour pen made for women by women, has teamed up with the Lioness smart vibrator to conduct a data-led study on the link between cannabis and a more satisfactory orgasm. The companies gifted Bae vape pens and a Lioness vibrator to influencers who volunteered to participate in the study. They consented to use Lioness data-capturing technology to track their orgasms both with, and without, using the Bae cannabis vaporizer.

Bae vape and Lioness smart vibrator

The results from the participants are in and the data is clear: cannabis used during masturbation increased orgasm duration by over half a minute and participants recorded more multiple orgasms—over 70% reached multiple orgasms while high, vs. less than 30% while sober. This summer, Bae and Lioness are empowering everyone to have more pleasurable orgasms, either solo or with a partner.

"The team here at Bae believes in freedom, personal expression and being yourself! And sexual exploration is definitely part of that," said Hannah Davis, who heads up marketing for Bae Vapes. "Partnering with Lioness was the perfect way to confirm what many of us have known for some time: that incorporating cannabis into your sex life is a great way to increase sexual pleasure."

Bae is led by a group of women who are passionate cannabis advocates. This passion has led to a line of luxurious, fun and flirty vape pens with profiles that taste like your favorite treats, in strains including Cake Batter, Pink Punch, Macaron and new 3:1 CBD strain Strawberry Shortcake.

But it wasn't just the data that volunteers consented to share in the program, it was also their personal testimonies:

"It was fascinating to be part of this project. I love the nerdy science aspect of tracking pelvic floor contractions and mapping orgasmic activity, and I especially enjoy that it allowed me to test out my belief that cannabis enhances sexual experiences," said program volunteer and CannaSexual coach Ashley Manta. "Being able to look at actual, graphed data is just mind-blowing. I feel like I've learned so much about my body and I'm excited to keep learning,"

Lioness is spearheaded by Liz Klinger. Growing up in a conservative midwestern family, she recognized the fundamental human need to destigmatize questions about sex and provide individualized, data-driven resources to increase knowledge about pleasure. Lioness' mission is to empower people to learn more about their own bodies and to break long-standing taboos around sexual pleasure. The technology is therapist and research-backed and tracks arousal and orgasm data when the vibrator is used including: orgasm patterns, rhythms, length, and trends over time based on different aspects that affect your life ( health , other stimulants , different techniques , and more).

"At Lioness, we're often asked what's the best experience a person can have, and our answer has always been that it's highly variable depending on the person and their own unique experiences," said Liz Klinger, Lioness. "We're excited to work with Bae and our amazing volunteers to show the diversity of pleasure, and to not only say that cannabis can change your experience, but also show it physiologically through real and meaningful data."

Follow along with our #PuffandPleasure ambassadors on social media this summer as they continue to share the effects of cannabis on their orgasms.

About Bae

Bae is a luxe vapour pen made for women by women. Bae lets you leave dank at the door: it's great for the woman who doesn't want to smell like weed after hitting her pen. The cartridge comes with a sleek anodized pink battery for that girly chic style. Available in three strains: Pink Punch for that party night out, Cake Batter to enhance a girls night TV binge, Macaron to enjoy in a bubble bath or at a spa day. All feature the Clean Cannabis Guarantee seal and meet and exceed California's quality and safety standards.

About Lioness

Lioness is the first and only vibrator that helps you improve your sex life. Precision sensors let you literally see your arousal and orgasm. Experiment, understand yourself, and have better orgasms—after all, as the saying goes, "never measured, never improved."

Lioness was most recently featured in the May 2019 issue of Oprah Magazine as well as InStyle, Glamour, Engadget, and more — the company has also won numerous awards including Best of High Tech at Glamour's 2017 Sex Toy Awards!

