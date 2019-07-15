Baebody Beauty Has a Record Number of Products On Deal for Amazon Prime Day July 15-16, 2019

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone's favorite Internet beauty brand is ready to win again on Amazon Prime Day, which will be held on July 15-16. Amazon will be featuring several Baebody Beauty consumer favorites including Baebody Eye Gel, Baebody Eye Cream, Baebody Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Set, Baebody Tea Tree Oil Shampoo, Baebody Retinol Moisturizer, … to name a few!

For beauty enthusiasts and product lovers looking for a proven solution that addresses dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and fine lines, Baebody Eye Gel is the perfect choice. With over 14,500 reviews and 4 stars, this lightweight, hydrating eye gel was formulated to moisturize, firm and smooth the delicate eye area. And, it's on major sale this Prime Day at 46% off! On July 15th from 2:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. Pacific Time, you'll be able to snag Baebody Eye Gel for just $13.41 (normal retail: $24.95).

Baebody's Eye Cream is the ultimate hydrating moisturizer for those that prefer a cream to treat the delicate eye area. Formulated with hibiscus, it helps to increase skin elasticity and awaken your eyes, reducing the appearance of fine lines and bags. Baebody Eye Cream will be featured from 4:50 p.m.-10:50 p.m. Pacific Time on July 15th at an incredible offer of $10, which is almost 50% off!

With 100s of rave reviews, Baebody Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner set is an "Amazon Best Seller." This consumer favorite contains the gold standard of Argan Oil and will be featured on July 15th from 11:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Pacific Time for $15.25 (2/16 oz bottles); a 39% savings from the $24.95 retail price.

On July 16th, Day 2 of Prime Day from 3:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, Baebody Tea Tree Oil Shampoo (16 oz.) will be featured on major discount at $10 (44% off the retail). With over 60% of consumers rating this product 5 stars, it's proven to moisturize, clean the hair and scalp and help rid build-up, dandruff and impurities. Plus, it smells amazing!

Described during last year's Prime Day as "a proven cult favorite" with "thousands of rave reviews," Baebody Retinol Moisturizer is the perfect face moisturizer to smooth and firm your skin. It's loaded with high-end ingredients including Retinol, Shea Butter, Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil and Green Tea which help to achieve brighter, healthier-looking skin. With over 4,000 Amazon reviews, Baebody Retinol Moisturizer continues to exceed expectations while delivering lasting results. The Prime Day price of $13.96, a 30% savings, is an exceptional value. Keep an eye out for it on July 16 of Prime Day from 4:50 p.m.-10:50 p.m. Pacific Time.

Keep an eye out for deals across the Baebody portfolio on Amazon.com July 15th and 16th. To take advantage of Prime Day offers, you must be an Amazon Prime member. Happy Shopping!

Baebody Beauty is a natural skincare, haircare and personal care company that offers premium, ingredient-rich products at an approachable price. All Baebody products are paraben-free, phthalate -free, cruelty-free (not tested on animals) and made in the USA.

For more information, contact Christina Henry, Baebody General Manager (christina@baetea.com) or (612) 547-9958.

Christina Henry

GM Baebody Beauty & Baetea

christina@baetea.com

(612) 547-9958

SOURCE Baebody Beauty

