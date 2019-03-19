Baffle and Twist & Shout Win the Security Shark Tank® Held During RSA

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Current announced that CISOs selected advanced data protection firm Baffle and entertaining security awareness training campaign company Twist & Shout as the Security Shark Tank® winners held during the RSA Conference.

At the Security Shark Tank®, security providers get 15 minutes to pitch their products to CISOs seeking innovative solutions for their most pressing security issues.

Baffle, Twist & Shout and other solution providers faced CISOs in a rapid-fire question-and-answer session. The CISOs scored them on innovation and vision, ease of use and implementation, value to the industry and the presenter's ability to clearly and effectively articulate their solution and business value.

"The Security Shark Tank during RSAC was the epitome of interaction between Security Executives and Startups!," said Selim Aissi, SVP and CSO of Ellie Mae. "The startup pitches were relevant and the rapid-fire CISO questions were pertinent. This distinctive Security Shark Tank platform also allowed some great discussions between CISO peers."

The Federal Reserve System's CISO, Devon Bryan, hosted and moderated the event.

"It is always an honor to be part of the Security Shark Tanks whether in San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Miami or San Diego," said Bryan. "My peers and I welcome hearing our colleagues' questions while learning about the newest solutions available to combat the ever-evolving security challenges we face."

The panel included:

Al Ghous, Product Cyber Security Leader, GE Digital

BG Badriprasad, CSA, Ross Stores

David Cass, CISO, IBM Cloud and SaaS Operational Services

Dave Ruedger, CISO RMS

David Hahn, CSO, Silicon Valley Bank

Devon Bryon, CISO, The Federal Reserve System

Frank Aiello, CISO, MAXIMUS

Hussein Syed, CISO, RWJBarnabas Health

Jeff Trudeau, CSO, Credit Karma

Joey Johnson, CISO, Premise Health

Kevin McKenzie, CISO, The Dollar Tree Stores

Matt Hollcraft, CISO, Maxim Integrated

Meg Anderson, CISO, Principal Financial

Richard Latayan, CISO, Hollister

Selim Aissi, CISO, Ellie Mae

Shaun Gordon, CISO, New Relic

Vanessa Pegueros, CISO, DocuSign

Virginia Lyons, CISO, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

"As a CISO it is easy to get consumed by day-to-day concerns and our immediate security needs. Events such as the Security Shark Tank® allow us to take a step back and discuss our common concerns while hearing about the latest technology that is available," said Hussein Syed, CISO, RWJBarnabas Health. "I commend all of the participating vendors who are working to meet our needs."

Meanwhile, Matt Hollcraft, Maxim Integrated CISO, said he looks forward to the next Security Shark Tank® and other CISO driven, invitation-only Security Current events. "It is during these exclusive, closed-door events like the Security Shark Tank and CISOs Connect that we can air our concerns, ask questions, and receive and provide guidance to our peers on how to best address today's pressing issues."

Joey Johnson, Premise Health's CISO, added: "The Shark Tank provides a value on both the vendor side, and the customer side. For the vendors the exposure to the thought leadership is clear, as even beyond a direct sales opportunity the candid feedback from the Shark Tank panelists provides a realistic understanding of what is driving the investment rationale of the leading security executives in the market. But also, from the consumer side, the opportunity to sit in a room with other leaders where we all hold each other's opinions in such high regard, presents a unique opportunity to re-evaluate and calibrate our own perspectives on the value prop of a specific technology set as we collectively provide feedback to help drive that vendor's roadmap to what we actually want to see."

This is the second win for Baffle, which was founded to battle the increasing threats to enterprise assets in public and private clouds. It provides an advanced data protection solution that safeguards data in memory, in process and at-rest to reduce insider threat and data theft risk. Its solution goes beyond legacy encryption to truly close gaps in the data threat model.

Twist & Shout's Restricted Intelligence combines one-part viral marketing techniques, one-part security awareness training, and a generous helping of pure entertainment to deliver real awareness and engagement to a company's employees. However, Restricted Intelligence is more than a series of creatively crafted films, it's a complete campaign, a veritable toolbox, of security resources that are used to deliver simple, compelling messages to inspire everyone to take responsibility for protecting the organizations valuable data.

About Security Current

Security Current improves the way security, privacy and risk executives collaborate to protect their organizations and their information. Its CISO-driven proprietary content and events provide insight, actionable advice and analysis giving executives the latest information to make knowledgeable decisions. Its invitation-only CISOs Connect community https://cisosconnect.com allows for CISOs to communicate with each other and share knowledge and expertise with their peers.

Media contact:

Aimee Rhodes

211234@email4pr.com

201-835-9205

SOURCE Security Current