BAFS Announces an Industry-First Combination of Commercial Lending Software and Services for Financial Institutions

News provided by

BAFS

06 Jun, 2023, 09:18 ET

BAFS now serves as a single source for commercial lending needs nationwide

MONROE, La., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAFS (Business Alliance Financial Services) announced today its market expansion that will give financial institutions access to both commercial lending software and services nationwide – an industry-first combination.

Founded in 2009, BAFS has served as the commercial lending back-office for financial institutions, providing services such as loan origination, underwriting, loan reviews, and more. Now, financial institutions will also be able to utilize BAFS' proprietary cloud-based lending platform, BLAST®.

BLAST® was developed in 2014 to support client loan servicing. Platform capabilities have since been expanded for direct client use, giving BAFS' clients the flexibility to choose between BAFS' software, services, or a combination of both.

"We are elated to expand our company solutions and serve as a single source for all commercial lending needs," said Richard Guillot, CEO at BAFS. "Each financial institution has its unique challenges, making solution flexibility essential for growth. We pride ourselves on providing the best of commercial lending software and services with unmatched customer service and care."

"Our partnership with BAFS has given us greater insight into our commercial lending program," said Layne Weeks, EVP/CCO of Century Next Bank. "Their level of expertise, timeliness with onboarding, and ability to produce results is remarkable. Our relationship with BAFS has also produced favorable comments from our regulators."

What is BLAST®?
BLAST® is BAFS' cloud-based, proprietary platform that directs financial institutions' workflow, guiding the path of a loan from application and analysis, through underwriting, documentation prep, and credit administration.

BLAST® Features:

  • Financial spreads modeling with OCR efficiency
  • Credit memo modeling
  • User dashboards
  • Entity management
  • Full LOS workflow
  • Document administration
  • Tickler and exception management
  • Collateral and asset management
  • Reporting and analytics output
  • Loan review workflow

Additional Features That BAFS Provides:

Presented with a financial institution's company branding, the BAFS Borrower Portal simplifies the conversation between a financial institution and its potential and existing clients, enabling customers to upload documents and maintain direct contact throughout the lending process.

About BAFS
BAFS provides financial institutions with commercial lending software and services – an industry-first combination. This approach enables customized solutions to unique problems.

For more information, visit www.bafs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact
Zoe Turnbull | [email protected] 

SOURCE BAFS

