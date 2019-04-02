Bag Corp Acquires Propex Foreign Holdings, A Subsidiary Of Propex Global

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BAG Corp, in its 50th anniversary year, is excited to announce that it has acquired Propex Foreign Holdings, a subsidiary of Propex Global.

"Propex Foreign Holdings leadership position in performance fabrics and the implicit supporting infrastructure were key elements in identifying the obvious, vertical integration value for BAG Corp. Having completed the acquisition, BAG Corp is now able to provide the highest quality FIBC products in North America, in combination with a substantially decreased lead time for those products." said Robert Conley, President & CEO of BAG Corp. "BAG Corp is truly excited to be inheriting such a high quality, experienced, and intelligent team in Matehaula, Mexico. The combination of our new team members along with our amazing, highly experienced, existing BAG Corp team provides us with a knowledge base second to none in the FIBC market today."

About BAG Corp

BAG Corp, headquartered in Richardson, TX, is a bulk handling and supply chain solutions provider structured with one mission in mind: Helping businesses manage all their bulk handling needs from one source. Bob Williamson, BAG Corp's founder, pioneered the FIBC market, with a vision of becoming the best supplier of FIBCs in North America. This industry leadership continues through the commitment and bravery of his daughter Jodi Simons, Chairwoman of BAG Corp. The current team at BAG Corp, many of which have been with the company for 20, or more years, are working side-by-side with Jodi to continue the legacy of quality, innovation, and integrity BAG Corp has provided for 50 years.

SOURCE BAG Corp