Bag on Valve Technology Market to grow by USD 97.43 million from 2022 to 2027 | Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Aurena Laboratories, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bag on valve technology market is expected to grow by USD 97.43 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the bag on the valve technology market. However, factors such as high initial investment for adopting BOV technology may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Aerosol BOV and Standard BOV), Application (Personal care, Household care, Pharmaceuticals, Food and beverage, and Automotive and industrial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the bag on valve technology market including Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Aurena Laboratories, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., FARRAG PACKAGING, Guala Pack S.p.a., InSpec Solutions, Jrpacking Tech CO. LTD., KOH I NOOR Mlada Vozice a.s, Lindal Group Holding GmbH, Precision Valve Corp., R V Industries Inc., Signature Filling Co. LLC, Summit Packaging Systems, Terco Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., TUNAP GmbH and Co. KG, Wipf AG, and Zhongshan GreenMist Packaging Technology Co. Ltd.The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bag on Valve Technology Market 2023-2027

Bag On Valve Technology Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Amcor Plc - The company offers bags on valves such as Amfiber, and Amfoil.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Bag On Valve Technology Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

By Product

The aerosol BOV segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Aerosol BoV technology is gaining considerable influence in several industries due to its numerous advantages and benefits. The convenience of traditional aerosol products is complemented by the fact that through this packaging method, bag on valve technology gives rise to a flexible and environmentally friendly solution. Furthermore, Aerosol bioVOC systems, which contribute to resource effectiveness and reduce CO2 emissions, need less propellant than conventional aerosols. The industry is forced to seek alternatives to traditional packaging methods due to the global shift towards sustainable packaging methods, further driving the adoption of aerosol BoV technology. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Other segments include application (personal care, household care, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and automotive and industrial)

By Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Several factors aligning with the region's growing consumer preference changes to legislation, and sustainability objectives have driven an increasing demand for BOV technology in the region. In addition to the increasing use of BOV technologies, APAC has become a major market in different sectors such as packaging and personal care. While BOV is aligned with environmental goals, changes in consumer behavior, and the growing need for innovative packaging solutions, there is strong demand in the Asia Pacific region. about this technology. As sustainability remains a driving force in the region's bagOnvalve Technology market, BOV technology is well positioned for continued growth and adoption within the Asia Pacific Region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Other regions include Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Bag On Valve Technology Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist bag on valve technology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bag on valve technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bag in the valve technology market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of bag on valve technology market companies

Related Reports:

The smart bottle market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.05% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 141.8 million.

The flexible packaging market for food and beverages market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 41.78 billion.

Bag On Valve Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 97.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Aurena Laboratories, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., FARRAG PACKAGING, Guala Pack S.p.a., InSpec Solutions, Jrpacking Tech CO. LTD., KOH I NOOR Mlada Vozice a.s, Lindal Group Holding GmbH, Precision Valve Corp., R V Industries Inc., Signature Filling Co. LLC, Summit Packaging Systems, Terco Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., TUNAP GmbH and Co. KG, Wipf AG, and Zhongshan GreenMist Packaging Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio