Bagasse Plates Market Valuation to Nearly Double by 2029; Sustainability, Sturdiness Strong Attributes Attracting Growth - TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Bagasse Plates Market – Overview

The distinguishing eco-friendly composition of bagasse plates is a key factor driving the bagasse plates market, says a TMR study. The growing demand for disposable tableware to serve the new-age consumers and to be in line with the mindset for responsibility for the environment is expected to prove favorable for the growth of bagasse plates market.

The sturdy attribute of bagasse plates in comparison with the commonly used polystyrene and plastic disposable tableware attracts demand for the product. Thus, manufacturers in the bagasse plates market are strengthening supply chains through eCommerce and mobile shopping apps that are increasingly becoming retail channels of purchase of modern consumers. In addition, manufacturers in the bagasse plates market are working to improve the moisture and temperature, withstanding threshold of bagasse tableware.

Due to these factors, along with the slowdown in the demand for disposable tableware from the hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bagasse plates market is expected to be valued at US$ 322 Mn by 2029.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52899

Bagasse Plates Market – Key Findings of Report

Manufacturers Strive to Expand Applications in Line with Circular Economy Goals

Besides tableware, prospects of application of bagasse materials in food packaging will stimulate the bagasse plates market. In order to serve this, manufacturers involved in the bagasse segment are working to increase the strength of the material to hold food that is hotter than 95 degrees Celsius. This will strengthen the demand for bagasse for food packaging applications over plastic, in addition to its low carbon footprint feature.

Globally, the growing emphasis on products and services to meet circular economy goals is reshaping industrial, commercial, and even domestic functioning. Green tableware is emerging as a sustainable alternative to plastic cups and plastic plates. Green tableware has the potential to decompose within a few days. The consistent effort of manufacturers of green tableware to expand the product line and improve their heat and temperature withstanding threshold will amplify the demand for these products, in general. This will benefit the bagasse plates market as well.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=52899

Swelling Startup Culture in India to Favor Growth; Suitability for Contactless Food Deliveries during COVID-19 Attracts Demand

Growing economy and availability of talent base are significant for driving the startup culture in India, including startups in the ancillary segments of the food & beverage sector. For instance, Uttar Pradesh-based Yash Pakka Ltd. is being marketed at restaurants for its comprehensive line of bagasse tableware products.

An increasing number of quick service restaurants, food chains, and cafes in India that are increasingly switching to eco-friendly tableware is promising for the growth of bagasse plates market in the country. The role played by food packaging companies as essential services during COVID-19 pandemic to support contact deliveries for quick serve restaurants and catering services stimulated the demand for several food packaging materials, including bagasse.

The initiatives of some public organizations such as the Indian Railways to use biodegradable packaging and biodegradable disposables are creating the demand for biodegradable materials, including bagasse in the country.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=52899

Bagasse Plates Market – Growth Drivers

Eco-friendly composition of bagasse products attracts demand from food catering services, dine-ins to serve the new-age consumer

Consistent efforts of product manufacturers to improve physical attributes of bagasse tableware and leverage its matte texture for printing for branding and promotion gather momentum

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=52899<ype=S

Bagasse Plates Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the bagasse plates market are Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Dart Container Corporation, Duni Group AB, Natural Tableware, Pappco Greenware, Sattivic Ecocare Products LLP, GreenGood USA, and Vegware Ltd.

The bagasse plates market is segmented as follows;

Bagasse Plates Market by Plate Size

Less than 8 inches

8 to 12 inches

More than 12 inches

Bagasse Plates Market by Sales Channel

Indirect Sales

Departmental & Discount Stores



Hypermarket/Supermarket



Specialty Stores



Online Sales

Direct Sales

Bagasse Plates Market by End User

Commercial Use

Hotels & Cafes



Full Service Restaurants



Quick Service Restaurants



Venues & Catering Services

Household

Bagasse Plates Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:



Paper Pulp Disposable Tableware Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/paper-pulp-disposable-tableware-market.html





https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/paper-pulp-disposable-tableware-market.html Molded Fiber Plates Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/molded-fiber-plates-market.html





https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/molded-fiber-plates-market.html Disposable Paper Plates Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/disposable-paper-plates-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Robert Lilienfeld, Executive Director, SPRING – The sustainable Packaging Research, Information, and Networking Group joins us on Nov 18, as he discusses cost efficient sustainable packaging. Join our talk show on Nov 18, 11 AM Pacific Time. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/event/the-rise-of-intelligent-packaging

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/bagasse-plates-market.htm

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

SOURCE Transparency Market Research