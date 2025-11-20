BAGATELLE MIAMI RIVER USHERS IN A BOLD NEW ERA FOR THE ICONIC BRAND: A REIMAGINED CULINARY AND LIFESTYLE DESTINATION ON THE WATERFRONT

Opening November 2025, Bagatelle Miami River is a fully reimagined concept that blends the brand's signature experiences, where refined daytime dining meets high-energy, French Riviera-inspired joie de vivre

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bagatelle , the globally celebrated French hospitality brand, is ushering in a bold new era with the upcoming debut of Bagatelle Miami River, a groundbreaking hybrid concept that redefines the brand's legacy internationally. Officially opening its doors to the public on November 21, 2025, this location marks the rebirth of an icon, blending elevated dining with the high-energy spirit that has made Bagatelle a global phenomenon. Bagatelle Miami River represents a transformative step forward in the brand's evolution, setting the tone for the next chapter in immersive, experiential hospitality.

Bagatelle, where the art of dining meets the rhythm of the river (Credit: Ruben Pictures)

With Miami River becoming one of the city's premier dining and entertainment destinations, Bagatelle Miami River, a collaboration between Mandala Group and The Dirty Rabbit Group, solidifies the area's status as a hub for renowned hospitality. Positioned along the picturesque waterfront, the indoor-outdoor restaurant features a one-of-a-kind experience where guests can indulge in the flavors of the French Mediterranean while taking in breathtaking views of Miami's skyline and the bustling river scene.

The new location will debut a fully reimagined concept that seamlessly blends Bagatelle's signature "House" and "Beach Club" experiences. While each offers a distinct atmosphere, both stay true to the brand's celebrated upscale spirit. The House venues channel the essence of a refined bon vivant from the South of France, featuring refined yet inviting decor that evokes the feeling of a luxurious private residence. In contrast, the Beach Club concept welcomes guests into a laid-back, sun-drenched setting inspired by the golden age of the Côte d'Azur. With bright colors and artisanal details, the design pays homage to the carefree elegance of the French Riviera in the 1960s and '70s. At Bagatelle Miami River, these two worlds come together to offer a unique experience — where the polished intimacy of a private villa meets the playful spirit of a coastal escape, effortlessly flowing from leisurely riverside dining to lively, music-filled celebrations with the pop of champagne and the blush of rosé as the defining elements of the journey.

"We are excited to bring Bagatelle's signature energy to the Miami River, a location that perfectly embodies the brand's spirit of refined indulgence and celebration," said Aymeric Clemente, founder of Bagatelle Group. "This new venue introduces a first-of-its-kind concept, where the effortless allure of a beach club meets the elevated experience of a Bagatelle House. It continues our mission of creating vibrant, art-infused spaces where guests can escape into the timeless charm of the French Riviera."

THE CUISINE + MIXOLOGY PROGRAM

At the helm of Bagatelle's culinary direction is Corporate Executive Chef Rocco Seminara, who worked alongside legendary names such as Alain Ducasse and Joël Robuchon. Infused with the spirit of the French Riviera, Bagatelle Miami River will feature a menu of expertly crafted dishes using the freshest local and seasonal ingredients. The concept celebrates a garden-fresh approach, ensuring that every plate is a perfect fusion of authenticity and sophistication, meant to be shared in a family-style experience.

"At Bagatelle, every dish is a reflection of my dedication to French Mediterranean cuisine, rooted in tradition, but always pushing creative boundaries," said Rocco Seminara, Corporate Executive Chef at Bagatelle. "The Miami River is becoming one of the city's most dynamic culinary destinations, and I'm excited to bring our refined yet playful approach to this vibrant market. Guests can expect bold flavors, seasonal ingredients, and the kind of culinary flair that makes every meal feel like being transported to the flavors and scents of the French Riviera."

The menu at Bagatelle Miami River will feature a wide selection of seafood and raw bar offerings, alongside standout dishes such as the stuffed potato with seasonal truffle and wild mushrooms, and sautéed vongole in a saffron marinière, served with thyme-grilled focaccia. Led by Executive Chef Marco Antonio Estrada Gallardo. Chef Marco combines classical French precision with vibrant Latin influences, bringing a powerful new culinary vision to the riverfront location.

Pastry Chef Manon Santini, who earned the prestigious title of Best Dessert Pizza in Rome in 2019, is the creative force behind every sweet creation on the menu. Like Chef Rocco Seminara, she brings extensive experience from working with Alain Ducasse's brigades. Driven by a pursuit of absolute excellence, Manon crafts desserts that are both refined and seasonally inspired. Dessert highlights include the delicate Tropézienne, made with Madagascar vanilla, and lace crepes with banana cream, amber rum, and dulce de leche.

To complement its exceptional cuisine, Bagatelle Miami River will debut a thoughtfully curated cocktail program that celebrates the brand's signature classics while introducing unique new creations crafted exclusively for this location. The menu will blend French elegance with contemporary mixology, offering guests a dynamic and elevated drinking experience designed to perfectly match the vibrant spirit of the Miami River.

PULL UP IN STYLE

For those arriving by water, Bagatelle Miami River boasts a stunning 192-foot dock, offering an experience where guests can effortlessly pull up seaside and step right into the heart of the venue. This unique arrival adds an unforgettable touch, allowing guests to seamlessly transition from the water to the lively energy of the restaurant. Bagatelle enhances the guest experience by waiving docking fees for those arriving via a premium charter service.

Bagatelle Miami River joins a global portfolio of more than 15 venues located in some of the world's most glamorous destinations, including Saint-Tropez, Saint-Barthélemy, Mykonos, Dubai, and London, further reinforcing the brand's reputation as a leader in upscale hospitality. The momentum continues with the highly anticipated reopenings of New York and Puerto Rico in 2026. With its debut in Miami's most sought-after waterfront setting, the restaurant promises to redefine luxury dining in the city.

THE DESIGN

The experience at Bagatelle Miami River is elevated by its stunning design, which takes guests on a journey through a seamless flow of environments. A collaboration between House of Kirschner and renowned French designer Sam Baron , celebrated for his work with brands like Dior Maison and Vista Alegre, has resulted in a space that embodies the timeless elegance of the South of France. Art plays a central role in the atmosphere, featuring works by Lynda Deleurence alongside neon installations that reflect the vibrant energy of Miami's nightlife.

The venue's design guides guests from the inviting entrance through lush greenery, into cozy, salon-style lounges featuring a 25-seat bar, intimate indoor spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, and covered waterfront seating. The elevated terrace provides a perfect setting for private events, while the thoughtfully positioned cabanas strike a balance between privacy and visibility. As the evening unfolds, the atmosphere shifts into an energetic party vibe, driven by a world-class musical soundtrack curated by an elite roster of international artists. With a programming vision that brings the caliber of headliners like Jamie Jones, Chloé Caillet, Sona, and many more to the river, the electric ambiance solidifies Bagatelle as a premier nightlife destination. From dinner tables to cabanas, it creates the ultimate day-to-night transition. The restaurant spans three levels, offering a private indoor dining room and event space on the second floor, while the third-floor rooftop is set to transform into a speakeasy that will open in the coming months.

Located at 311 NW South River Dr., Bagatelle Miami River will be open from 6 PM - 1:30 AM on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 6 PM - 2:30 AM on Friday and Saturday. Bagatelle Sundays also kick off on December 7 with headliners Jamie Jones and Chloé Caillet and Brunch offerings from 12 PM - 4 PM on Sundays. Reservations will be available via, SevenRooms , and OpenTable . For more information, follow on Instagram via @BagatelleMiamiRiver , email [email protected] , or call 786-863-5997.

ABOUT BAGATELLE

Founded in 2008 in New York City, Bagatelle is an internationally acclaimed hospitality brand celebrated for its high-energy ambiance, refined French Mediterranean cuisine, and artfully curated dining experiences. With more than 15 locations across the globe—from Saint-Tropez to Dubai—Bagatelle has become synonymous with Joie De Vivre, attracting a cosmopolitan clientele of tastemakers, gastronomes, and bon vivants. Now opening along the scenic Miami River, Bagatelle Miami River marks the brand's latest evolution, blending its signature flair with the dynamic pulse of Miami. The waterfront location offers guests a lively yet elegant setting where exceptional culinary artistry meets vibrant entertainment. Whether dining al fresco with sweeping views, enjoying Champagne-fueled brunches, or gathering for unforgettable nightlife-infused dinners, Bagatelle Miami River delivers a multisensory experience that reflects the city's global spirit and tropical energy.

