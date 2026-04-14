BagelFest West Makes a Hole Lot of Noise in Los Angeles, Crowning 2026 Winners After Sold-Out Debut

From boil to bake, the inaugural West Coast edition delivers big flavor, bold innovation, and the best bagels in the West.

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its viral rise in New York, BagelFest officially rolled into Los Angeles this weekend with the debut of BagelFest West, presented by King Arthur Baking Company. Held at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion in partnership with the Jewish Food Lab of Wilshire Boulevard Temple, the sold-out event proved that bagel culture is anything but flat, bringing together top bakers, chefs, and food innovators for a weekend that was equal parts tradition, creativity, and community.

John Park from Rise Bagels crowned Best of the West at BagelFest 2026, image courtesy of BagelFest West.

Drawing over 1000 attendees from across the culinary, hospitality, and media worlds, BagelFest West delivered a jam-packed schedule of tastings, panels, and competitions that showcased just how far the humble bagel has come. From classic New York-style perfection to bold, California-inspired reinventions, the festival highlighted a category that continues to rise…both literally and culturally.

The weekend kicked off with the BagelFest West Inner Circle Industry Mixer, where leading voices across baking, hospitality, and media gathered for a night of connection and conversation fueled by a preview of Chef Eric Greenspan's eagerly anticipated Mish Deli. On Sunday, the main event unfolded across both industry and public sessions, featuring immersive tastings and a dynamic lineup of panels exploring everything from ingredient sourcing and fermentation techniques to the evolving identity of the California bagel. If New York set the standard, Los Angeles is clearly adding its own twist and plenty of toppings.

At the heart of the festival were the highly anticipated BagelFest West competitions, where participants went head-to-head across multiple categories in a spirited (and very well-seasoned) showdown. Judged by a distinguished panel of culinary experts, media figures, and industry leaders, entries were evaluated on flavor, texture, originality, technical execution, and presentation. A specialized group of judges known as the "Breadheads" took a deep dive into the fundamentals of what makes a truly exceptional bagel, because when it comes to Best Bagel, there's no cutting corners (only perfect circles).

"Today, we recognized the best bagel makers West of the Rockies. This group was selected from scores of applicants, with only 16% making the cut. They were chosen not just for the quality of their food, but for their creativity, character, and contributions to their communities. They are trailblazers dispelling the myth that "it's the water" that makes bagels great and proving what has always been the truth: it's the people, the talent, and their dedication," says BagelFest Founder Sam Silverman.

2026 BagelFest West Winners

Best of the West:

Winner: Rise Bagels (Irvine, CA)

Runner up: Hank's Bagels (Multiple Locations, San Fernando Valley)

3rd Place: Boil + Bake (Costa Mesa, CA)

Best Bagel:

Winner: Hey Bagel (Seattle, WA)

Runner up: Hank's Bagels (Multiple Locations, San Fernando Valley)

3rd Place: Boil + Bake (Costa Mesa, CA)

Best Bagel - Yeasted:

Winner: Boichik Bagels (Multiple Locations, Bay Area and Los Angeles)

Runner up: Inglorious Bagels (Carlsbad, CA)

3rd Place: Daniel's Bagels (Culver City)

Best Sandwich:

Winner: Belle's Bagels, Delicatessen and Bar (Highland Park) - Cherrywood Beet: cherrywood smoked golden beets, onion, dill, capers & plain cream cheese

Runner up: Mission Bagel (San Diego, CA) - Gefilte Fish Hillel Bagel Sandwich: tender slices of gefilte fish over a creamy schmear, layered with sweet, wine-soaked Sephardic charoset, finished with a sharp swipe of beet horseradish that clears your sinuses and your soul.

3rd Place: Bagel Boss (Burbank, CA) - Lox Ceviche Sandwich: Lox, Scallion cream cheese, criolla (onion, lemon juice, Lemon zest, Serrano peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, salt pepper) and fresh dill

Most Creative:

Winner: Rise Bagel (Irvine, CA) - the judges awarded a tie to both the: Tokyo Egg Salad on a furikake bagel with Tokyo negi schmear, a jammy quail egg topped with house-made Korean chili crisp. And, to the Fruit Bagel on a lightly salted sesame bagel with Harry's berry's strawberry's, cookie butter schmear, topped with pickled watermelon rind with tajin, a beet strawberry ganache and a tangerine basil vinaigrette

Runner up: Uncle Stevey's Bagels (El Segundo, CA) - Coffee Bomb: Coffee bagel, sweet coffee cream cheese, finely ground coffee beans

3rd Place: New Wave Bagel (Encinitas, CA) - Brown butter salted honey with Lemon Meringue cream cheese

Honorable mention: Mission Bagel (San Diego, CA) - Gefilte Fish Hillel Bagel Sandwich

Rising Star:

Tied for 1st Place: Daniel's Bagels (Culver City), Mission Bagel (San Diego, CA)

Runner up: New Wave Bagel (Encinitas, CA)

3rd Place: Bagel Boss (Burbank, CA)

Schmear of the Year:

Winner: Bella's Bagels (Colorado Springs, CO) - Pueblo Green Chile Cream Cheese

Runner up: New Wave Bagel (Encinitas, CA) - Lemon Meringue Schmear

3rd Place: Calic Bagel (Koreatown) - Signature Calic Garlic Schmear

This year's winners represent the best of the West Coast's bagel boom, blending technical mastery with boundary-pushing creativity. From perfectly blistered crusts and chewy interiors to inventive schmears and over-the-top sandwich builds, the competition proved that bagels are no longer just a breakfast staple; they're a full-on culinary canvas.

Winner of Best of the West, John Park from Rise Bagels commented "It honestly feels amazing to win Best of the West. A lot of work has gone in today; I didn't even have the chance to sample any of the amazing bagels on offer at the event because we were so busy putting sandwiches together. We put in a lot of work this week in the run-up and I'm just super proud of the team, not only here today, but also back home at the shop."

Andrew Rubinstein from Seattle based Hey Bagel said: "It feels amazing to win Best Bagel! My mom always said I was a winner, and after everything I've lived through in this life… this? This is the ultimate moment. No, seriously, I'm psyched! My team works ridiculously hard, we make seriously great bagels, and it feels so good to be recognized for it. And yeah… this one's for my mom. I love it. Thank you!"

Beyond the competition, BagelFest West delivered a fully immersive, family-friendly experience that kept attendees engaged from start to finish. A dedicated kids' zone offered hands-on activities like apron decorating and bagel-themed crafts, while interactive storytelling sessions brought food culture to life for younger guests. Across the festival floor, guests sampled their way through a diverse lineup of vendors, discovering new flavors, techniques, and takes on a classic that continues to evolve.

The success of BagelFest West marks a major milestone for the brand as it expands beyond its New York roots, further establishing itself as the premier national platform celebrating bagel culture.

"The turnout and energy at BagelFest West exceeded our wildest expectations. It really proved that the spirit of Culinary Judaism is alive and well in Los Angeles." — Toby L. Neiman, Founder, Jewish Food Lab at Wilshire Boulevard Temple

To learn more about BagelFest and checkout updates for the upcoming New York fall edition, visit https://www.bagelfest.com/. For press inquiries and post-event coverage, contact Pietra Communications by email at [email protected] or by phone at 212-913-9761.

About BagelFest

BagelFest celebrates bagels and the artisans behind them. Sample signature bites and schmears from the best bagel bakers in the world, meet the makers, and experience bagel culture like never before with hands-on programming, one-of-a-kind competitions, and family-friendly activities for all ages. BagelFest is produced by BagelUp.

About King Arthur Baking Company

King Arthur Baking Company has been dedicated to spreading the joy of baking since its beginning in 1790. Proudly certified as a B Corp and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur stands as the premier baking resource for both home bakers and professionals. Committed to excellence and innovation, King Arthur delivers unparalleled quality flour and technical support to bakery, foodservice, pizzeria, and culinary customers, ensuring impeccable results with every bake. Explore products, support, and resources tailored to bakery and foodservice customers at KingArthurBaking.com/pro.

About The Jewish Food Lab

The Jewish Food Lab at Wilshire Boulevard Temple is dedicated to celebrating the tastes and traditions of global Jewish food and culture. Grounded in the richness of Jewish experience and history, the Jewish Food Lab strives to create educational and experiential opportunities for all the senses. The initiative serves as a cornerstone of community outreach and cultural programming at Wilshire Boulevard Temple and throughout Los Angeles.

SOURCE BagelFest