Baggallini Receives Accessories Council x Circana Growth Driver Award for Soho Backpack

The heritage travel and lifestyle brand celebrates 30 years, 30 million bags sold, and continued market momentum

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baggallini , the globally recognized lifestyle and travel accessories brand, has been awarded the Circana Growth Driver Award by the Accessories Council at its annual Design Excellence Awards. The award celebrates brands demonstrating exceptional market performance, growth, and share gains within the accessories industry.

Baggallini Soho Backpack

The recognition follows a milestone year for Baggallini, marking 30 years in business and 30 million bags sold. The brand continues to see remarkable category growth — ranking #4 in units sold, #3 in dollar growth, and climbing to #16 in market share, up from #24 the previous year.

"This recognition is especially meaningful as we celebrate three decades of Baggallini," said Bob Mullaney, President and CEO of RG Barry. "Baggallini is a brand built for momentum, and it's an honor to be recognized by Circana and the Accessories Council during this pivotal moment in our journey. With a clear mission to empower women to move through life with ease and confidence, Baggallini is entering its next chapter with bold ambition and purpose-driven growth ahead."

The award-winning Soho Backpack — part of Baggallini's Manhattan Collection — remains one of the brand's top-performing styles, with one bag sold every 2.5 minutes. Inspired by New York's iconic neighborhoods and the lives of real women, the Soho Backpack combines functionality and modern design to support on-the-go lifestyles across work, family, and travel.

In addition to this latest accolade, the Soho Backpack has received recognition from leading media outlets including TODAY, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and Good Housekeeping for its versatile design and travel-ready functionality.

The Circana Growth Driver Award was announced at the Accessories Council Design Excellence Awards on November 3, 2025, held at the Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City. The annual event honors innovative brands and products across categories spanning handbags, jewelry, footwear, eyewear, and tech accessories.

About Baggallini

Founded in 1995 by two global travelers, Baggallini creates smart, stylish bags that empower women to move through life with confidence. Built on a legacy of thoughtful design and intuitive organization, each piece blends fashion and function to meet the demands of life on the go. Today, as a part of RG Barry Brands, Baggallini continues to evolve through purpose-driven innovation—creating solutions that simplify travel and everyday life. Recognized by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and more, our products keep women effortlessly organized so they can focus on what matters most. Learn more at www.baggallini.com or follow along on Instagram at @ baggallini

About RG Barry Brands

RG Barry Brands (RGB) is a consumer-driven, multi-channel, digitally led brand management platform developed to accelerate growth and innovation for lifestyle consumer brands. Founded in 1947 by Florence Melton, RGB introduced a range of comfortable lifestyle products under the Dearfoams brand. Today, Dearfoams is the leading slipper brand in the United States, expanding its product line to include comfortable footwear and various lifestyle products. Building on this success, RGB diversified its portfolio with the acquisition of Baggallini in 2011 and is broadening its focus to create a platform of brands that offer Earth-first, solution-oriented products. Today, RG Barry Brands include Dearfoams, Baggallini, Columbus Product Group, and Planet A. For more information, visit www.rgbarry.com .

