Baglietto Unveils Its New Stunning 55-meter Superyacht Severin°s

LA SPEZIA, Italy, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baglietto, a historic shipyard from Italy with 160 years building luxury superyachts, revealed its new 55-meter motor yacht named Severin°s this past July 6 at their shipyard in La Spezia in the presence of her owner, his family and friends, the yacht crew and the Edmiston team.

Known as hull no.10225, M/Y Severin°s was showcased for the first time in the warm light of a golden sunset on the Gulf of Poet among many ultra-high net worth guests, civil and military authorities, international media, CEOs and business executives, as well as the team who was part of the construction and their respective families.

After the flag-raising ceremony, Italian singer, performer and X Factor finalist, Aba Chiara, sang the Italian national anthem and Michele Gavino, CEO of Baglietto, gave a welcome speech on behalf of the shipyard. The launch of M/Y Severin°s followed the traditional baptism ritual of the sea, with the christening of the yacht and the Champaign bottle crash.

During the launch, guests also witnessed the most iconic superyachts that marked the history of Baglietto. They floated in the water as part of a historic rite of passage from the past to the future: the S/Y Caroly, a sailing yacht from 1947 which is now one of the most beautiful training ship of the Italian Navy; the M/Y Nina J, a historical vessel built in 2006 designed by world-renowned architect Tommaso Spadolini; the M/Y Only One, built in 2015 and brought to the shipyard for this special occasion; the latest launch in 2018 M/Y Silver Fox, which just arrived at the Mediterranean Sea from her Caribbean season; and the MV13, Baglietto's famous powerboat tender.

On land, the new superyachts under construction decorated the ceremony, including hull no. 10231 of 54 meters, hull no. 10232 of 40 meters, hull no. 10233 of 48 meters to be launched in 2020, and hull no. 10226 of 46 meters to be ready for 2021.

Also at the event were the latest yachts of the other brands owned by the Gavio family: Bertram 35-feet Moppy vessel, the Baglietto Navy FFC 15, and the CCN motor yacht Vanadis which was recently launched and is now ready to leave for a summer cruise.

"This was a historic and emotional day," stated Michele Gavino, Baglietto CEO. "Not only did we welcome such a beautiful yacht, the biggest ever built by Baglietto in its recent history, but we also saw the history of the shipyard before our very eyes."

"The unveil of a new yacht is always an extraordinary moment in a shipyard's life," he added. "It is a special moment focused on the yacht; her owner, who I thank for the trust given to us; and all the people that made this dream a reality."

After the launch, the guests enjoyed an exclusive dinner hosted by Il Galateo of Florence and the finest wines produced by Marchesi Antinori. Other renowned Italian brands were partners of the event, including Visionnaire, a luxury furniture company that created a lounge area for the yacht owner with the most outstanding pieces from their living room collection. They included a Backstage area designed by Fabio Bonfà; Horizon and Tea Party low tables designed by Alessandro La Spada; and a Bastian area with the new King's Cross tables, which made their debut during the Salone del Mobile 2019 and displayed the unique craftsmanship in solid wood designed by Mauro Lipparini.

McLaren Milan, the exclusive Italian luxury vehicles distributor, chose the launch of M/Y Severin°s to present their latest model: The New McLaren GT with the classic Grand Tourer attributes of high-performance and continent-crossing capability, but with a lighter, faster, more engaging experience. Lastly, Gruppo Giardini, an Italian firm specialized in the design and creation of exclusive high-end gardens around the world, designed a one-of-its-kind green scenery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFHjE8Fk8y8

ABOUT M/Y SEVERIN°S

The new 55-meter hull is part of Baglietto's traditional platform (the T-Line) designed by Francesco Paszkowski Design.

The vessel's soft and sleek lines reflect Baglietto's traditional Italian style and, together with the lowered gunwales and side air vents, will embody the Seagull brand's distinct aesthetic features. Francesco Paszkowski designed the warm and cozy interior in collaboration with architect Margherita Casprini. The layout, which is set up perfectly for charter with a total of six cabins, was developed through the wonderful cooperation between the Client, the Shipyard, and Francesco Paszkowski Design.

The main deck is dedicated to the Family. It has a vast master suite with a central bed, a secluded office, and a walk-in closet. Two guest cabins for the family members are located on the same deck as well. The central lobby hosts a panoramic lift in marble which connects the three decks. The main saloon aft at the entrance offers an in-and-out area with an elegant space enclosed by a glass window that can be completely opened. The dining area has a central round table which completes the main deck layout.

On the lower deck, there are two additional guest cabins, with the crew area next to the professional galley. The crew's quarters include a crew mess room and six crew cabins all with ensuite heads. The captain's cabin is on the upper deck next to the modern wheelhouse, which has an integrated system provided by Telemar.

One more guest cabin is located on the upper deck, which has a multifunctional space furnished with a sofa and two Pullman beds. This area can easily become a playroom, or a massage room as required. The interior layout is complete with a living room, conversation area, and a gaming table. Outside, always on the upper deck, you can find a dining table for ten with a bar and relax area located aft.

The sun deck, a Baglietto trademark, is astonishing: 150 square meters of al fresco space entirely devoted to gatherings and outdoor activities. The stern offers a vast sunbathing area with freestanding sunbeds, while a relax area is located under the shadows of the roll bar. The two pop-up tables can transform this space into a cozy dining spot. There is also a swimming pool and bar on this deck.

The placement of the tender and toys in the foredeck allows more space to be dedicated to the Beach Club, which has double access. The Beach Club offers 55 square meters of space to relax with a steam shower, bar, and an additional area perfect for a gym and spa. The Beach Club faces the sea, ideal for those tranquil moments on the water.

The yacht is certified with the maximum class by Lloyd's Register of Shipping and has received two Caterpillar engines 3516C DITA, which push her at a maximum speed of 17 knots and cruising speed of 12 knots.

M/Y Severin°s, hull no. 10225, is an example of Baglietto's flexibility and full use of its T-Line production.

The shipyard is recognized all over the world for its Italian design and craftsmanship, as well as its cutting-edge technology and performance. It relies on a state-of-the-art, entirely renovated shipyard, capable of ensuring an average production rate of three to four yachts per year. To date, there are four yachts under construction at Baglietto's modern La Spezia shipyard: a 43-meter HT Fast Line; a 54-meter craft and a 40-meter vessel to be delivered in 2020, both with exteriors designed by Horacio Bozzo and interiors by Hot Lab and Achille Salvagni, respectively; and the production on speculation of a third 48-meter model in the T-Line, which will be the sister ship of the Silver Fox and is expected to be delivered in October 2020.

About Baglietto:

Italian boat builder Baglietto Spa, based in La Spezia, specializes in the construction of new aluminum light alloy yachts ranging between 35 and 50 meters in length and steel and light aluminum alloy displacement mega-yachts above 40 meters. The company's services also include world-class ship repair and refitting, as well as the construction, under the Baglietto Navy brand of military crafts - the brand's traditional business. The shipyard recently completed an extensive reconstruction project that involved both its manufacturing and commercial facilities. The renovations extend over a more-than-35,000 square meter area overlooking the Gulf of the Poets, a truly strategic area for mega-yacht traffic in the Tyrrhenian Sea. Baglietto currently offers its clients a full range of products and services between 35 meters and 65 meters in length in the planning and displacement segments, plus a 'tender' line, with a 13 meter and a 19-meter MV model.

