BagMask.com Releases CRNA Salary by State 2025 Q4 Report

New national analysis highlights compensation trends, regional differences, and the highest paying states for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists

GAMBRILLS, Md., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BagMask.com, the only anesthesia job board dedicated to empowering anesthesia professionals with transparent data, has released its CRNA Salary by State 2025 Q4 Report. This comprehensive analysis is based on thousands of real job postings collected from October through December 2025. It provides state by state advertised averages and highest posted compensation figures for CRNAs, giving providers and employers a clear understanding of current market conditions.

Key Findings from the 2025 Q4 Report

Advertised CRNA salaries typically ranged from 220,000 to more than 350,000 dollars, with some states offering higher figures depending on call expectations, shift structure, and employer type.

Rural and high demand regions showed the strongest upward pressure on base pay, while competitive metropolitan markets remained stable.

Wide variation continues between W2 salary ranges and true total compensation. Call pay, overtime, retention bonuses, and shift differentials can significantly increase earnings beyond the advertised base.

The report features a color coded salary map, state tables, and trend analysis to help CRNAs understand how compensation aligns with opportunities across the United States.

"CRNAs continue to experience strong demand across the country, and transparent compensation data helps providers make informed decisions about their careers," said Patrick Flaherty, Founder of BagMask.com. "Our Q4 report delivers real world salary insights drawn directly from job postings so CRNAs can see what employers are offering today."

About the Report

The CRNA Salary by State 2025 Q4 Report includes:

State by state advertised average salaries

A color coded U.S. salary map

Notes on market factors that influence compensation

Methodology and data collection details

The full report is available on BagMask.com and can be downloaded for free:

https://bagmask.com/crna-salary-data-center/

About BagMask.com

Founded in 2017, BagMask.com is a leading career platform for the anesthesia community. The site serves anesthesiologists, CRNAs, and CAAs with job listings, salary insights, educational resources, and scholarship opportunities. BagMask.com is the only anesthesia job board that gives back to the community through its national scholarship fund and ongoing professional support.

