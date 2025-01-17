Baha Mar announces partnership with multi-Grammy® and Oscar® Winner Jon Batiste to debut exclusive Jazz Club experience. Post this

"As with every element at Baha Mar, we are pushing the boundaries of luxury and creativity, and Jon Batiste's Jazz Club is the culmination of our vision to set a new benchmark in entertainment," said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. "Our partnership with Jon Batiste, an artist whose vision knows no bounds, was essential to crafting a club that radiates soul. Together, we've created a venue poised to become an iconic highlight for our guests and a cultural beacon for The Bahamas."

Jon Batiste shares, "Music has always been my way of bridging worlds, and I'm beyond excited to debut my first jazz club here at Baha Mar. I love that this space will pay tribute to the Caribbean's storied musical heritage while inviting a whole new generation to discover jazz. It's a dream realized, and I can't wait to share it with the world."

Drawing inspiration from The Bahamas' rich musical history—where African, European, and Caribbean sounds intertwine—the jazz club is designed as a sophisticated homage to Bahamian nightlife, embracing the legacy of iconic venues like The Cat and Fiddle, The Silver Slipper, The Banana Boat, and The Buena Vista Club. These legendary names will grace the club's VIP rooms, which will showcase images, paraphernalia, and publications from the eras when these clubs flourished.

The venue's 12,900-square-foot, 278-seat space, crafted by global design powerhouse Gensler, reflects Baha Mar's commitment to preserving and celebrating the arts. Its sumptuous design features rich stone, decorative metalwork, and flowing drapery that harmonize with the resort's extensive art collection. A dynamic 11-foot LED screen at the entrance invites guests into a vibrant atmosphere, where music emanates from the club's main stage.

Jon Batiste's Jazz Club's programming pays tribute to The Bahamas' historic legacy as one of the world's musical and cultural crossroads, featuring a lineup of Batiste's favorite local artists as well as world-renowned international artists. Guests can anticipate curated events and experiences that honor the legacy of Nassau's historic clubs, celebrating the art and history of music in the Caribbean mixed with Batiste's brilliance as a genius curator and multi-genre maestro. As part of Baha Mar's overarching mission to preserve and promote art and culture, the jazz club aligns with the resort's renowned visual arts program by creating a space where music becomes an immersive cultural journey.

Beyond the extraordinary music, the culinary offerings promise an equally enthralling experience. A spirited menu marries the flavors of the Caribbean and New Orleans. Highlights include caviar flights, wagyu beef, bluefin toro, and big-eye tuna tacos, alongside Bahamian-inspired bites like brown butter lobster rolls. Vegan options, such as rice paper tofu wraps with truffle maitake, and indulgent desserts like a beignet flight and cherry pie round out the offerings, paying homage to Batiste's New Orleans roots.

A storied cultural crossroads for generations, The Bahamas now welcomes a fresh chapter in its illustrious musical narrative with Jon Batiste's Jazz Club at Baha Mar. To stay informed on the latest news and developments, please visit www.bahamar.com. Additional images available here.

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, the $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

Jon Batiste is a five-time Grammy Award-winning and Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and composer. Batiste recently released his eighth studio album, Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1). The first installment in his new solo piano series, the album marks a historical addition to his catalog, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Classical Albums chart and achieving his highest-ever debut on the Billboard 200 at No. 64. Also delivering his biggest sales week to date, the album showcases his interpolations of Beethoven's most iconic works reimagined through an expansive lens. Beethoven Blues follows Jon's studio album World Music Radio, released August 2023, which received five Grammy nominations including 'Album of the Year.' Batiste also earned an Oscar nomination for his song "It Never Went Away," on behalf of the Netflix documentary AMERICAN SYMPHONY, which follows Batiste in early 2022, when he finds himself celebrated with 11 Grammy nominations, including album of the year for his 2021 studio album WE ARE. On the film side, Batiste's innovative score is featured in Jason Reitman's SATURDAY NIGHT, in theaters now. Depicting the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975, the film is underscored by Batiste's musical masterpiece, which features a blend of jazz, classical, and contemporary elements. Batiste composed and produced the music live on the soundstage in front of the cast and crew, perfectly capturing the intensity and unpredictability of the show's debut episode.

