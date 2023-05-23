Baha Mar Casino in The Bahamas Successfully Upgrades to Version 5.2 of the QCI Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the leading luxury resort in The Bahamas, and Quick Custom Intelligence are pleased to announce the successful upgrade to version 5.2 of Quick Custom Intelligence's Enterprise Platform. Version 5.2 enhances the award-winning QCI Platform with the automation of operational tools that become a central part of the daily management of a gaming facility.

The Baha Mar Casino, the Caribbean's largest and most luxurious casino featuring 100,000 square-feet of high-end state-of-the-art gaming, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking sparkling turquoise Bahamian water. Designed for gaming of every level, from casual players to high-stakes rollers, the Baha Mar Casino offers a perfect combination of thrilling energy and sublime luxury, as guests partake in 18 different types of table games, over 1,000 technically advanced slot machines, live sports betting by William Hill, an exclusive high-limit slot area, and five reserved high roller gaming salons with private butlers, catering and bathrooms.

"The technology affords us the opportunity to analyze machine data and player information in a wide variety of formats, date ranges and categories. It also allows us to better understand our guest's preferences and play patterns which allows us to optimize our Slot Floor based on qualified data and statistics," said John Zaremba, SVP of Casino Operations for Baha Mar.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated "Baha Mar Casino's application of the QCI Slots is proof of the importance of managing a dynamic gaming floor with the ability to respond to changing customer demand patterns and to specific gaming events in real-time. Furthermore, the overhaul at Baha Mar was a part of a two-week process where we upgraded over 115 resorts. This validates QCI's focus on consistency of codebase and the ability to manage our deployments at scale. This dedication of consistency has allowed us to further invest in innovation rather than management of older versions of our platform."

ABOUT Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas.

To learn more about Baha Mar and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com .

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 115 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $22 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

