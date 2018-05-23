Baha Mar Marks Full Completion Of Resort Destination

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today signifies a truly momentous occasion in The Bahamas as Baha Mar marks the completion of the phased opening, and the fulfilment of the resort development's commitment to create the ultimate "luxury of choice" destination in the Caribbean. In its inaugural year, Baha Mar has delivered on the timely arrivals of the three global hotel brands on property, Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar, which debuts this month. Marking its completion, Baha Mar looks towards the future as the pioneer property establishing the next generation of leading destination resorts in global travel and luxury hospitality.

Rosewood Baha Mar Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on May 22, 2018.

Across the three global hotel brands, Baha Mar now offers 2,300 rooms, suites and villas, as well as the largest casino in the Caribbean; flagship ESPA spa; world-class dining with over 40 restaurants, bars and lounges; marine life experiences at The BEACH Sanctuary; Bahamian art and culture at The Current; luxury and locally-inspired shopping destinations; the state-of-the-art Performing Arts and Convention Center and the highest levels of tennis and golf at the Peter Burwash International Baha Mar Racquet Club and the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Signature Royal Blue golf course.

"We are elated to announce the completion of Baha Mar, and celebrate Rosewood Baha Mar's opening," said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. "We are proud to introduce to the world Baha Mar's complete guest offerings: a truly one-of-a-kind resort destination, celebrating the beauty of the Caribbean, combined with your choice of luxurious accommodations, and Bahamian hospitality. Baha Mar provides guests with unprecedented experiences, activities, and amenities, elevating the island vacation experience through a passionate dedication to community, culture and conservation."

In addition to the openings on property, Baha Mar made significant investments in The Bahamas during its first year. Through The Baha Mar Resort Foundation, Baha Mar dedicates resources towards ensuring a strong future for The Bahamas, focusing specifically on conservation, community and cultural initiatives. Throughout 2017 and 2018, Baha Mar sponsored the National Men's Basketball Team; Fourteen Clubs, the youth golf organization in Nassau, and The Valley Boys, one of the leading Junkanoo bands in The Bahamas. The Current at Baha Mar has evolved into Nassau's leading arts and culture hub, sponsoring five Artists in Residence to create original works of art in the Baha Mar studios for guests to view and enjoy.

In 2018, Baha Mar joined The Reef Rescue Network, a network of organizations and businesses in The Bahamas committed to the creation and management of coral restoration; partnered with Bahamas National Trust, the authority on wildlife protection and wetland conservation throughout the Bahamas, on significant long-term initiatives and programs; and joined the leading conservationists in the nation to host the 2018 Bahamas Natural History Conference at Baha Mar.

Set on the gorgeous white sands of Nassau's Cable Beach, Rosewood joins SLS Baha Mar and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in celebrating the spirit of The Bahamas, offering guests the ultimate in Bahamian refinement and sophistication. A sanctuary of exclusivity within the stunning Baha Mar enclave, Rosewood Baha Mar boasts 237 rooms and suites, as well as four luxurious beachfront villas, featuring elegant British Colonial architecture and interior décor specifically designed to highlight Bahamian culture. Baha Mar will also welcome Rosewood's signature dining outlets, the farm-to-table Commonwealth with a private rum room, and the contemporary coastal Mexican option, Costa.

As a leading employer in the Bahamas, Baha Mar currently employs more than 4,000 associates, and plans to increase that number throughout 2018. Over the next few years, it is projected that Baha Mar will contribute 12% of The Bahamas' GDP. Airlift to the destination has also increased substantially throughout the last year, as top airlines add additional direct flight markets, seat count and frequency of flights from the United States and Canada. Since the opening of Baha Mar resorts, Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas has reported the highest number of passenger arrivals in the last decade.

Last night's ribbon cutting and the opening of Rosewood Baha Mar signifies the arrival of a resort destination positioned to redefine the contemporary travel landscape, by offering guests the highest level of "luxury of choice" ever experienced in the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and features 20 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com

