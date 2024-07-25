BAHA MAR PARTNERS WITH ESPN FOR DESTINATION FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT

The 'ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend at Baha Mar' is scheduled for Aug. 22-25

NASSAU, The Bahamas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the Bahamas' leading luxury resort today announced it is collaborating with ESPN Fantasy Football , the No. 1 most popular fantasy football platform, to host the first ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend at Baha Mar next month. Taking place from Aug. 22-25, the Ultimate Draft Weekend will feature an array of curated luxury experiences geared toward the fantasy football enthusiast, including draft insights and analysis from ESPN Fantasy Football experts and a buzzworthy Draft Day.

"We're thrilled to work with ESPN Fantasy Football to host the inaugural ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend at Baha Mar this August," says Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. "ESPN Fantasy Football is the most popular game in the world of fantasy sports and, like Baha Mar, loves to bring people together for amazing, world-class fan experiences. We look forward to welcoming the different leagues to our fabulous resort and putting forth spectacular experiences for them to enjoy during our upcoming draft weekend."

The event will feature ESPN Fantasy Football experts Field Yates, Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, and Daniel Dopp. Participants at Baha Mar will be able to mix and mingle with ESPN's experts throughout the weekend, participate in a Q&A session, and receive detailed draft analysis from them leading up to the Live Draft on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 24.

"Every year, Fantasy Football leagues around the world gather with their friends and family to kick off the season," says Alexander Healy-Lucciola, Senior Director of Marketing, Fantasy and Sports Betting at ESPN. "The draft is one of the best days of the year, bringing everyone together to choose their teams and play out league traditions. Partnering with Baha Mar to provide a world-class destination draft highlights the unique ways that ESPN continues to provide fans with the best possible Fantasy experience."

As part of Pre-Draft activities, on Friday, Aug. 23, leagues will have the opportunity to participate in a competitive "Draft Combine" to determine their league's draft order, including beach races, a football skills competition, slide races, and more. Other options for participants to choose from include a day of golf at Baha Mar's Jack Nicklaus Signature Royal Blue golf course, miniature golf at Mini Blue, a basketball combine, a blackjack tournament, and a day of leisure by the pool or the resort's Cable Beach. The evening will conclude with a Draft Prep Cocktail Reception featuring ESPN Fantasy Football experts breaking down draft strategies for the 2024-25 season.

On Saturday, Aug. 24 all leagues will get ready for Draft Day with a final draft prep session, the "2-Minute Drill," prior to the 4 p.m. Live Draft. All leagues will gather in the Baha Mar Convention Grand Ballroom to make their final picks. The weekend will close with a Draft Celebration Party at Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House.

The event will be managed by bdG Sports, which brings more than 20 NCAA Division I basketball teams to Baha Mar each November for Baha Mar Hoops as well as owns and operates two Korn Ferry Tour professional golf tournaments in The Bahamas each January, the Great Exuma Classic and the Great Abaco Classic. The full calendar of events include:

Thursday, August 22

Arrivals

7-9 p.m. – Welcome Reception

Friday, August 23

9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Draft Order Activities to include Beach Combine, Football Skills Camp, Basketball Combine, or Royal Blue Golf, etc.

– Draft Order Activities to include Beach Combine, Football Skills Camp, Basketball Combine, or Royal Blue Golf, etc. 5-6:30 p.m. – Draft Prep Cocktail Reception

Saturday, August 24

3 p.m. – "2-Minute Drill" final pre-draft prep session

– "2-Minute Drill" final pre-draft prep session 4-7 pm : ESPN Ultimate Draft live in the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center's Grand Ballroom

: ESPN Ultimate Draft live in the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center's Grand Ballroom 7-9 pm : Draft Celebration Party at Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House

Sunday, August 25

Departures

Weekend packages for the event are now on sale at https://bahamar.com/draft/ and start at $1,750, with additional room nights available for an additional cost. Participants can room with other league members or have the option to bring an additional guest(s) that aren't participating in the Draft.

